David Moyes looks to be on borrowed time now in the West Ham United dug-out, with the ever-growing likelihood that the Scotsman will walk away from the Hammers at the end of the season if rumours are correct.

Losing their last two Premier League games to fellow London-based sides Fulham and Crystal Palace - with the 5-2 defeat to the Eagles showing what can be done when a breath of fresh air manager is appointed in Oliver Glasner - it looks very much to be the case that the ex-Manchester United boss will exit with a whimper rather than a bang too.

The powers that be at the London Stadium will want the next appointment to raise the excitement levels, which could happen if they go after this daring Ruben Amorim alternative.

West Ham manager news

The rumour mill is going into overdrive churning out names that could be Moyes' successor, with the likes of Arne Slot and the aforementioned Amorim linked alongside ex-Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel who has had a bruising time with Bayern Munich this campaign.

Amorim did look to be the frontrunner at one stage, but fresh reports seem to indicate that the Sporting boss won't relocate to England to manage the Irons in the summer nor will he take up the upcoming Liverpool vacancy.

This will be a disappointing development for fans of the Premier League club, who must have been reading about Amorim with fervour knowing he'd be a bold and fresh manager to kickstart a new era at the Hammers after Moyes' departure.

That could still happen with this linked name instead, however, with Paulo Fonseca known to be an eccentric manager throughout his varied career to date.

Indeed, it's claimed by Sky Sports that both he and Julen Lopetegui are in the frame to succeed Moyes. West Ham insider, EXWHUEmployee, meanwhile, has indicated that the former is rated 'very highly' by the club.

Fonseca's managerial philosophy

Not too dissimilar in his methods to that of Jurgen Klopp's celebrated style of "heavy metal" football, Fonseca would certainly not settle for passive displays like the one West Ham served up at Selhurst Park if he was on the sidelines.

With the philosophy centring on high-intensity football, matched with a counter-attacking style to catch teams off-guard, the approach has certainly paid off for the current Lille boss throughout his celebrated managerial career wherever he's ended up.

In Fonseca's own words, before Lille crashed out to Aston Villa in the Europa Conference League, his style is - “The essence of this team is to control the game, to keep the pressure, and to win the ball back high up the pitch, but above all, it’s about controlling the game by dominating possession. We strive to be a team that is dominant, and that reacts quickly when we lose the ball.”

It's been very effective in Ligue 1 this season away from Unai Emery's men getting over the line on penalties, with Fonseca's men punching above their weight sitting pretty in fourth spot and picking up just five defeats from 29 league clashes along the way.

With things going rather stale at the Hammers under Moyes, showcased in their horrific display against Glasner's pumped-up Eagles, Fonseca could be the daring new boss they desire to begin anew next campaign.

Fonseca's track record of developing youngsters - boasting "one of the youngest squads in all of Europe" at Lille - as per reporter Zach Lowy will no doubt appeal. As will a glowing CV when it comes to trophy wins - notably bringing home seven honours at Shakhtar Donetsk.

It will be a sad severing of the ties when the Scotsman does likely walk away from the London Stadium in the off-season, but a change that feels necessary for Tim Steidten to take West Ham up a notch.