West Ham United's campaign might be fizzling out but the London Stadium has been buttressed with some high quality in recent years and there is plenty to look forward to in the years to come.

Of course, it's looking unlikely at this stage that David Moyes will play a part in the upcoming exploits, with the Scotsman out of contract at the end of the campaign and sporting director Tim Steidten working tirelessly to find a worthy successor.

West Ham expect top stars Mohammed Kudus, Edson Alvarez and Lucas Paqueta to push for transfers this summer and efforts will be exhausted in pushing to keep them in east London, but Moyes should be followed out the door by some struggling stars at the dawn of a new era.

Indeed, at the top of the list to ship on must be Maxwel Cornet, who has fallen by the wayside after joining the Irons from Burnley in 2022.

Maxwel Cornet's West Ham career in numbers

West Ham secured Cornet on a permanent transfer for a fee of £17.5m after the Ivory Coast international's brilliant campaign in the Premier League, scoring nine goals and adding one assist from only 21 starts, with pundit Alan Shearer hailing the "dangerous" striker.

Fleet of foot, direct and blessed with mean left foot, Cornet was signed as the like-for-like replacement to the outgoing Andriy Yarmolenko but failed to provide Moyes with an injury-free new winger, scoring one goal and supplying six assists from 37 appearances in all competitions.

Still, Cornet was a blooming world-beater for his previous claret-coloured outfit and it's a real shame that he has failed to ignite the fire from his Burnley stint and produce more than the vestiges of ferocity at the London Stadium.

Injuries and a failure to integrate on the pitch have inhibited his chances of succeeding, and he must surely be sold this summer.

Why Maxwel Cornet must be sold this summer

The £65k-per-week Hammer has nearly completed his second successive season at West Ham without making his mark, failing to string together consistency in any competition - one would assume that there are hordes of players who could occupy his position in the Irons squad and perform to a higher standard.

Transfer insider Dean Jones said to GiveMeSport back in December that the 27-year-old is "wasting his time" at West Ham and that the club would not stand in his way if a bid arrived to end his weary spell at the club.

But perhaps the reason he remains comes down to his injury woes and staggering market depreciation, with CIES Football Observatory's player valuation model marking Cornet among the lowest-valued players within Moyes' squad, at just £4m, which makes for a miserable 77% decrease in price since arriving in London less than two years ago.

Moreover, the Ivorian is still contracted to the club until 2027 and while there's little chance the full outlay for his signature would be recouped, Cornet would at least fetch a transfer fee of some degree.

Maxwel Cornet: West Ham Stats by Competition Competition Apps Goals Assists Premier League 21 1 0 Europa League 6 0 1 Conference League 5 0 3 UECL Qualifiers 2 0 2 FA Cup 2 0 0 Carabao Cup 1 0 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

In all probability, Moyes will close the door on his tenure at West Ham in a matter of weeks, and a new era will take shape. For the good of all parties involved, Cornet must end a forgettable journey in the English capital and look to rekindle his career elsewhere.