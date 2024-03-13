West Ham United transfer chief Tim Steidten apparently senses an opportunity for the club to bring in a "magnificent" defender this summer.

West Ham making transfer plans for 2024/2025 season

Whether or not David Moyes will be around long enough to benefit from it, there is a real belief that West Ham are making transfer plans for later in the year.

There is a belief that Steidten and co are chasing a new forward for West Ham, having failed to sign one in the January window. Sporting Lisbon star Pedro Goncalves has been linked this week as one option, coming after his sensational season in the Primeira Liga.

Another area of concern for the Hammers has been in defence, with fan concerns surrounding centre-back Nayef Aguerd, who has been prone to the odd error.

The Morocco international is also attracting interest from Saudi Arabia (Pete O'Rourke), and he could be the next high-profile West Ham player to leave as exit links surround midfield star Lucas Paqueta.

Sourcing a replacement for Aguerd could well be a top item on Steidten's agenda if he does leave West Ham this summer. Reports suggest West Ham are fans of Wolves defender Max Kilman as one option, and they were repeatedly linked with a move for the Englishman in the build up to January.

However, the likes of Kilman could command a hefty price tag, so it could be prudent for West Ham to look at potentially cheaper options. There are a fair few defenders who could be available for nothing by the time summer comes around, including the likes of Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly, who is rumoured to be attracting real interest.

Another potentially cheap option is Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo, as outlet GiveMeSport point out this week.

Steidten senses Tosin signing opportunity for West Ham

As per GMS, West Ham director Steidten personally senses an opportunity to sign Tosin, coming after they previously failed to lure him away from Craven Cottage.

The Englishman is now being targeted by West Ham heading into this summer, with Fulham failing to tie him down with fresh terms.

Tosin Adarabioyo's best league games for Fulham this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Fulham 5-0 West Ham 8.44 Fulham 3-0 Brighton 7.59 Fulham 5-0 Nottingham Forest 7.31 Chelsea 1-0 Fulham 7.28 Fulham 0-0 Everton 7.27

"Adarabioyo is back on West Ham's radar ahead of the summer transfer window after his contractual situation at Fulham has resulted in there being plenty of intrigue," wrote GMS. "Steidten taking note of a potential opportunity to pounce for his services, according to GMS sources."

Tosin has been called "magnificent" by members of the press, with Man City boss Pep Guardiola calling him "fast" and "strong".

“He is fast, strong in the air, and has the quality to look forward behind the line for the next pass,” said Guardiola (via GOAL). “He definitely has a future in the first team. He is a nice guy, his mind is open, he listens, he trains every day like it’s the last training of his life and I like to work with these kinds of players a lot.”