West Ham United technical director Tim Steidten is convinced that one striker can make an "immediate" impact at the club, with the German personally setting his sights on the forward as a January deal could also be on the cards.

West Ham targeting January move for striker

Julen Lopetegui was spared his P45 after his side ran out 2-1 winners at home to Wolves, at least for now, with the Spaniard surviving Monday's 'El Sackico' by the skin of his teeth.

Tomas Soucek's breakthrough and a stunning solo effort from Jarrod Bowen cancelled out Matt Doherty's brief equaliser, putting breathing room between Lopetegui and the West Ham exit door, with attention turning back towards the looming January transfer window.

There have been recent reports that Lopetegui wants West Ham to sign reinforcements when the window reopens next month, and it is believed a striker is pretty high on their agenda alongside a potential centre-back.

West Ham's last eight games in all competitions Match Date Opponent Competition Result #17 09/12/2024 Wolves (H) Premier League 2-1 win #16 03/12/2024 Leicester City (A) Premier League 3-1 loss #15 30/11/2024 Arsenal (H) Premier League 5-2 loss #14 26/11/2024 Newcastle United (A) Premier League 2-0 win #13 09/11/2024 Everton (H) Premier League 0-0 draw #12 02/11/2024 Nottingham Forest (A) Premier League 3-0 loss #11 27/10/2024 Man United (H) Premier League 2-1 win #10 19/10/2024 Tottenham (A) Premier League 4-1 loss

Reports in France late last week indicated that West Ham have made an approach for Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo as one option, given the Irons currently possess one of the worst defensive records in the Premier League, but a potential new marksman is something regularly mentioned by the media as well.

While Niclas Fullkrug has now returned from his achilles tendon problem, which had ruled him out for months, fellow striker Michail Antonio was involved in a horrific car crash on Saturday - with the Jamaican expected to be out for at least a year after undergoing surgery on a broken leg (The Guardian).

Antonio is now set to undergo extensive rehabilitation, as West Ham potentially look to the market for another option in the forward area.

Lyon striker Georges Mikautadze is one target on West Ham's list, after he finished Euro 2024 as one of the tournament's top goalscorers, while it is now believed FC Mainz star Jonathan Burkardt has admirers in east London.

Steidten convinced Jonathan Burkardt can make West Ham impact

According to The Boot Room and journalist Graeme Bailey, one of the Germany international's biggest fans is West Ham transfer chief Steidten.

The outlet reports that Steidten is convinced Burkardt could make an "immediate impact" at West Ham, with a January deal potentially possible for the forward who's scored 10 goals in 13 Bundesliga appearances so far.

Valued at around £12 million by Transfermarkt, Burkardt is contracted until 2027 and likely to cost more than this considering his form right now, but we're yet to see any reports of Mainz setting a definitive asking price.

"We know he's a good player, this time he was incredibly important because he also ran a lot to defend," said Mainz head coach Bo Henriksen on Burkardt.

"What a man, what a player, I'm proud. He is of course also a leader for us. A player we always trust. He wants to do everything for this club.”