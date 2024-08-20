West Ham United and technical director Tim Steidten are believed to also be prioritising a move for a new attacker, coming amid their widely reported talks over a deal for Paris-Saint Germain midfielder Carlos Soler.

As relayed by multiple French media sources and broadcast giant Sky Sports, among other channels, West Ham are in direct talks with PSG to sign Soler, as the Irons work on getting another signing through the door for Julen Lopetegui.

It's been a very active summer window for West Ham, with the east Londoners undergoing a major overhaul following the departure of David Moyes at the end of last season.

Lopetegui has watched Steidten and co spend over £120 million on eight major signings for his squad, as defender Max Kilman, winger Crysencio Summerville, centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo, forward Niclas Fullkrug, Brazilian starlet Luis Guillherme, right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, midfielder Guido Rodriguez and back-up goalkeeper Wes Foderingham all seal moves to east London.

West Ham summer signings From Fee (Transfermarkt) Max Kilman Wolves €47.5m Crysencio Summerville Leeds United €29.3m Niclas Fullkrug Borussia Dortmund €27m Luis Guilherme Palmeiras €23m Aaron Wan-Bissaka Man Utd €18m Wes Foderingham Sheffield United Free transfer Guido Rodriguez Real Betis Free transfer Jean-Clair Todibo Nice Loan transfer West Ham summer departures To Fee (Transfermarkt) Flynn Downes Southampton €17.85m Said Benrahma Lyon €14.4m Thilo Kehrer Monaco €11m Nathan Trott FC Copenhagen €1.5m Ben Johnson Ipswich Town Free transfer Joseph Anang St. Patrick's Athletic Free transfer

West Ham have seriously strengthened their squad ahead of what will be a very interesting campaign at the London Stadium, and the possible addition of Soler would be yet another astute purchase. Lopetegui's side are attempting a last-minute move to sign the Spain international on an initial loan deal, which would become permanent next summer (Malik Ouzia).

Soler made 24 Ligue 1 appearances under Luis Enrique last season, but only half were full starts. It appears Steidten could now offer the 27-year-old a route to the Premier League and Europe's most prestigious division, and he could be a real asset for Lopetegui.

“He’s certainly someone I could see Julen Lopetegui liking very much. He’s a really neat and tidy midfielder, technically very good," said the Sky Sports panel on Soler (via C&H).

"Soler is versatile as well; he can play a bit deeper in midfield, although I don’t think that’s where you get the best out of him. I think when the shackles are off, and he can really drive forward, that’s when he comes alive. But he can play a bit wider as well, so I can see why Lopetegui would be interested.”

West Ham also prioritising move for Tammy Abraham

While much of the noise around West Ham is centred around a move for Soler, another player they're being linked with in the 11 days remaining of this window is Roma striker Tammy Abraham.

The £95,000-per-week forward, formerly of Chelsea and Aston Villa, has been plying his trade in Italy for three years - scoring a career-best 27 goals in all competitions during his debut campaign at the Stadio Olimpico.

However, since that 2021/2022 season, the Englishman has managed a total of just 10 goals and eight assists. Abraham was sidelined for a sizeable portion of last term through injury, and he's been regularly linked with an exit from Roma this window.

According to Football Insider and journalist Pete O'Rourke, despite already bringing in Fullkrug, it is believed Abraham is a "high priority" target for West Ham and the addition of another new striker cannot be ruled out before August 31.

However, they will have to move some players on, with Danny Ings a candidate to be sold, before moving for the 26-year-old.