Leeds United have been urged to complete a bargain buy this summer as they look to rebuild after missing out on promotion to the Premier League.

Concern in the Championship for Leeds

A 1-0 defeat to Southampton in the Championship play-off final consigned Daniel Farke's Leeds side to another season in the second tier, and is likely to have incited a fire sale at Elland Road.

Crysencio Summerville heads the exit queue amid Premier League interest, while the likes of Wilfried Gnonto, Archie Gray and Georginio Rutter may not be too far behind as the Yorkshire side look to raise around £100m in player sales to balance their books before they can spend.

With money expected to be tight this summer, free transfers and loan moves will be even more important than usual, and Leeds have already been linked with a temporary move for Chelsea defender Alfie Gilchrist. Now, they are on the hunt for a bargain.

Steinsson personally eyeing Leeds move for Jebbison

It has been claimed that Leeds technical director Gretar Steinsson is a big fan of a move for Daniel Jebbison this summer, with the Sheffield United youngster out of contract as it stands and set to become a free agent on July 1st.

Becoming the youngest-ever player to score on his Premier League debut back in 2021, the forward has endured a tough time since and missed much of this season with a blood clot. But he remains very highly rated.

Daniel Jebbison's career to date Season Appearances Goals 2023-24 1 0 2022-23 19 2 2021-22 34 9 2020-21 4 1

Speaking on X, teammate Oliver Norwood tipped Jebbison for big things back in 2023, explaining that the 20-year-old "will play at the top level & hopefully with us" when asked who fans should be most excited about from the Blades' academy.

And reporter Graeme Bailey has now revealed that Steinsson is personally a fan of the type of deal that Jebbison would represent.

“He is the sort of player Gretar Steinsson wants", Bailey explained. "Young, physical, something different to what they have in the squad, obviously youth. It would be a good deal, he is only young.

“There would be compensation to play but it wouldn’t be very expensive in terms of actual market value. It represents a good deal on all fronts really if they can get it over the line. It would be a decent coup because there is a lot of interest in him.”

It comes as HITC report that Jebbison is unlikely to remain at Bramall Lane after his £4,000 per week contract expires this summer, with the 20-year-old set to move on and Leeds pushing to secure him as a "priority" target.

Though Sheffield United have offered him a new deal, there is interest both in England and across Europe, meaning that a move away from the relegated side seems likely ahead of the new campaign.

Jebbison's potential arrival could spell bad news for veteran striker Patrick Bamford, who has been tipped to leave Leeds this summer as part of a rejuvenation of the squad.