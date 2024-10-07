One Match of the Day pundit reserved praise for an underrated Nottingham Forest individual on Sunday after they secured a 1-1 draw at Chelsea, believing he takes the pressure off the big name talents in the side.

Related Weekly wages: Ranking Nottingham Forest's highest paid earners Football FanCast take a look at Nottingham Forest's top ten biggest earners for the 2024/25 season.

Nuno Espirito Santo and his side head into the second international break of the season in a very good place. However, the Reds face an anxious wait over this break, as they suffered a serious injury blow during the game against the Blues.

Star player Morgan Gibbs-White had to be replaced in the final 15 minutes of the game - it is unclear what the injury is, as Nuno said that a further diagnosis will be conducted on Monday on whether he can join up with the England national team or not. Nuno said on Gibbs-White’s injury: “He will be assessed, and tomorrow he will do a scan to see if he can join the England squad. I hope for the best.”

In positive news, it was revealed at the end of last week that Forest are set to open new contract talks with defender Ola Aina. Aina has started every league game this season for Forest, becoming an important figure under Nuno. The right-back’s deal is set to expire at the end of this season, and it seems that Forest are keen to ensure that doesn’t happen.

While Forest will be disappointed to lose Gibbs-White to injury on Sunday, there was some positive news for the club, as one individual was called out for significant praise for his performance against Chelsea.

Pundit labels Nottingham Forest ace "outstanding" after Chelsea match

Match Of The Day pundit Stephen Warnock picked out Nottingham Forest’s goalscorer, Chris Wood, in the 1-1 draw with Chelsea as the “outstanding” player for the Reds. Wood gave Forest the lead four minutes into the second half, and while they couldn’t hold onto the lead, they held out to collect a respectable point.

Wood not only got on the scoresheet for Forest, but he was able to lead the line well for the Reds, something that didn’t go unnoticed as Warnock believes he is the focal point that allows the more talked about stars like Gibbs-White and Anthony Elanga to thrive.

Warnock said on Match Of The Day 2, relayed by Nottingham Forest News: “They’ve got Morgan Gibbs-White, Anthony Elanga, and Callum Hudson-Odoi; it’s pace in attack.

“But I’ve got to say Chris Wood is outstanding. Not only his goals, but as a focal point, he takes the pressure off the rest of the team.”

Chris Wood's Premier League record Apps 234 Goals 73 Assists 8

The goal at Stamford Bridge was Wood’s fourth goal of this Premier League season, and despite him being 32, the forward is showing signs that he still has plenty to give for Forest in the top flight. The New Zealand international, who is said to be on a weekly wage of £80,000 at the City Ground, now has 20 goals to his name in 49 appearances in all competitions for Nottingham Forest.