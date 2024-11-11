Two managers who are both known as 4-2-3-1 specialists are interested in replacing Steve Cooper at Leicester City should he be sacked, according to a new report. The Foxes have made a frustrating start to life back in the Premier League, and defeat to Manchester United on Sunday put them within three points of the relegation zone once again.

Pressure mounting on Steve Cooper at Leicester

Leicester’s 3-0 defeat to United on Sunday means it is just two wins from their 11 league games this season, and it is now just one point from their last three games. After the game, Cooper stated that his team has got to do more to stop leaking goals: "There’s nothing good about a 3-0 defeat, and we've not done enough to stop their goals. We got into more than enough positions to threaten United’s box, but as a team we didn't show enough.

"In large parts the game seemed even, but in certain moments we’ve not done enough at both ends of the pitch. We're not going to hide away from the chances and goals we're conceding, and we'll keep showing intent to improve that.

"We know we have creativity and threat in the team, but we didn't maximise that. Whether it was a mixture of United being really ruthless stopping us, whether we could've made better decisions or shown more quality - it could be all of those things."

It was reported last month that Cooper’s future as Leicester manager was far from secure, as its been a frustrating start to the campaign for the Foxes. The club’s hierarchy is said to be aware of supporters being frustrated with the manager, and at the time he had to beat Southampton to keep his job.

It has since been revealed that a defeat to Ipswich last week could have cost him his job too, so it seems the board are not going to hang around for a second if their form dips too far.

4-2-3-1 specialists are both interested in replacing Cooper at Leicester

According to Football Insider, both Graham Potter and David Moyes are interested in taking over from Steve Cooper at Leicester City.

Cooper took charge of Leicester in the summer after Enzo Maresca left to take over at Chelsea, and so far, the 44-year-old has won two league games, and they came in back-to-back matches against Bournemouth and Southampton last month. Three defeats in their last four games has put Cooper under pressure, so much so that managers are now waiting in the wings.

Potter, who loves to play with a possession based 4-2-3-1 formation, and Moyes, who deployed a more defensive version of the same system to win the UEFA Conference League with West Ham, are interested in taking over at Leicester, as the ambition and structure of the club make it an “attractive prospect”.

Graham Potter and David Moyes' Premier League records Potter Moyes Games 141 697 Won 41 269 Drawn 50 182 Lost 50 246

Both managers are currently out of work; Potter has been since leaving Chelsea in 2023, and Moyes has been since leaving the Hammers at the end of last season. This report adds that the owners are said to be willing to back a new manager and help the club as much as they can to survive in the Premier League.