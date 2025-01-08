Glasgow Rangers chiefs will be in dialogue this month to discuss ways that they can improve the playing squad with the January transfer window now officially open for business.

The winter window opened last Wednesday and the Light Blues now have the opportunity to make moves in an attempt to add more quality to Philippe Clement's options across the pitch.

Technical director Nils Koppen will be looking at players who could come in to provide the team with a boost, as he did with the signings of Fabio Silva, Mohamed Diomande, and Oscar Cortes at the start of 2024.

A central defender is reportedly on the agenda for the Gers after injuries to Leon Balogun, John Souttar, and Neraysho Kasanwirjo have left them in a difficult place in that position.

37-year-old Manchester United veteran Jonny Evans has been suggested by the board, but Clement is said to be wary of his age and would prefer a younger target if possible.

There is another central defender who could be a viable option for the Scottish Premiership giants, however, and he is a player who is very familiar with Ibrox...

Centre-back desperate for Rangers transfer

According to the Daily Record, Nikola Katic is desperate for a return to Glasgow to play for Rangers in the second half of the 2024/25 campaign, due to the club's need for a centre-back because of their injury crisis.

The 28-year-old star currently plays for FC Zurich in Switzerland but is interested in a move away from the club to explore a new opportunity in the January transfer window.

Katic and his representatives, per the Daily Record, are in talks with several teams about a potential transfer this month, with one said to be an unnamed side from the English Championship.

The report claims, however, that the Bosnia international has made it clear to his agents that his preferred move is a transfer back to Rangers for a second spell at Ibrox.

Speaking on the Daily Record YouTube channel, journalist Keith Jackson added that there have already been talks held behind the scenes between Rangers and Katic, and they now know that there is a deal to be done if they want to bring him back to Glasgow.

However, it remains to be seen whether or not the Gers will follow up on those discussions with an actual offer to Zurich to sign the defender on a permanent basis.

Your changes have been saved Transfer Focus Mega money deals, controversial moves and big-name flops. This is the home of transfer news and opinion across Football FanCast.

Rangers should seriously consider a move for the Bosnian titan, though, because he is still at a good age - at 28 - and could have a lot to contribute in the short-term.

It would also not be the first time that a player has returned to Ibrox for a second spell and enjoyed success, as Steven Davis made a similar move back in 2019.

Steven Davis' return to Rangers

Ahead of the 2019/20 campaign, Rangers head coach Steven Gerrard swooped to sign the Northern Ireland international on a free transfer from Southampton, after he had spent the second half of the 2018/19 season on loan in Glasgow.

Davis had spent seven years on the south coast of England after leaving the Light Blues to sign for Southampton in the summer of 2012, to play Premier League football at the time.

During his first stint at Rangers, between 2008 and 2012, the central midfielder won two League Cups, two SFA Cups, and three Premiership titles, which shows that it was a successful period for him and the club.

It was going to take a lot for him to avoid tainting his Gers legacy, due to how successful the first stint was, but he managed to maintain his relationship with the fanbase due to his fantastic performances from 2018 onwards.

Rangers have only won the top-flight title once since Davis' first exit in 2012 and that was in the 2020/21 campaign under Gerrard, during the midfielder's second spell at the club.

The midfield star started 29 of his 35 league appearances that term and contributed with 3.0 tackles and interceptions per game and a pass completion rate of 89%.

Davis, who also won the SFA Cup in the 2021/22 campaign, won two trophies and proved his worth as a regular for the Gers, and Katic could, now, follow in his footsteps this year.

Why Rangers should sign Nikola Katic

Clement and Koppen should pursue a deal to bring the Bosnia international back to Ibrox for a second spell, almost three years on from his exit from the club.

The centre-back scored six goals in 59 matches during his four years at Ibrox, but the latter two of those years were marred by an ACL injury that kept him out for 70 games between July 2020 and June 2021, which meant that he missed out on the title-winning season.

Katic joined FC Zurich in the Swiss top-flight in the summer of 2022 and has racked up 86 appearances in all competitions in less than three seasons, which suggests that he has overcome his fitness issues.

His performances in Switzerland also suggest that he has the potential to return to Rangers as a very solid centre-back option for Clement, who has Robin Propper as his only available, natural, and senior central defender at this moment in time.

24/25 season Nikola Katic (Super League) Robin Propper (Premiership) Starts 18 13 Tackles + interceptions per game 3.1 2.9 Ball recoveries per game 5.1 3.2 Aerial duel success rate 68% 61% Goals 2 1 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Katic has outperformed the experienced Dutch defender at league level so far this season, with more tackles, interceptions, and ball recoveries per game.

The £4.9k-per-week titan, who was once dubbed a "warrior" by Gerrard, has also won a higher percentage of his aerial battles and could, therefore, improve Rangers' defending of set-pieces, after they conceded from a corner to Rocky Bushiri in the 3-3 draw with Hibernian last time out.

Overall, signing Katic makes a lot of sense for Rangers given his previous experience with the club, his desire to make the move, and his form for Zurich in Switzerland, which is why he could be Davis 2.0 and enjoy an excellent second spell at Ibrox.