Leeds United could be set to swoop for a new manager, in an effort to escape the Championship as soon as possible.

That's according to a report in The Times from earlier this week, which confirmed that Sam Allardyce would be leaving his post at Elland Road, having failed in his bid to retain their Premier League status.

With Andrea Radrizzani having also reached an agreement to acquire Sampdoria, yet unwilling to reveal whether he will be leaving Yorkshire too, it could be expected that the Italian will crave an instant promotion so that he can sell for the highest possible price next year.

In a bid to achieve this, the report also states that Steven Gerrard has emerged as the frontrunner for this vacancy. Given his latest spell in management, fans have every reason to be wary of this appointment.

Is Steven Gerrard worse than Jesse Marsch?

Whilst many fans could struggle to think of bosses that were worse than Jesse Marsch, given he arguably was the main factor in their relegation last term, it is perhaps easy to forget just how woeful the former Liverpool midfielder was in the Aston Villa dugout.

His team, which was one laden with quality such as Ollie Watkins, Emi Buendia and Douglas Luiz, had won just twice in 12 Premier League games before his dismissal, having been thumped 3-0 by Fulham to put the final nail in his coffin.

When delving deeper into his tenure at Villa Park, it was arguably as underwhelming as the American's at Elland Road, with the only difference between these huge clubs' respective fates being the timing of their sacking and the choice of successor.

After all, the 43-year-old would win just 13 matches across his 40 games in charge, at a points-per-game average of just 1.18, via Transfermarkt.

Whilst Marsch's dropped to 1.16 per match, having won 11 in 37, the gulf in talent between these two squads is startling.

Not only this, but Gerrard showcased a stubbornness that would simply not adapt well to the Championship. His narrow 4-3-3 formation, which was described as "poor" by Gabby Agbonlahor, often neglected wingers and was a philosophy he relentlessly stuck with despite the poor results.

The former RB Salzburg boss would emulate such a headstrong outlook, again retaining his failing formation until his final days.

Such was his underperformance with such a top team, journalist Josh Bunting even wrote an impassioned plea for Villa to dismiss the ex-Rangers manager back in October, claiming:

"Aston Villa need to do what’s right for the football club, can’t keep Steven Gerrard for his name-sake. Tonight again he’s lost in a tactical battle, Villa are so confusing you cannot read them, the attack is clueless when it has the potential to really work. The balance isn’t there."

The disparity between Gerrard and Marsch is almost non-existent, and given how Unai Emery would go on to lead that side to a European spot, the former's work is made all the more embarrassing. At the very least, both Javi Gracia and Allardyce failed to improve Leeds' disappointing squad.

Should Radrizzani remain incensed on appointing this young boss, he may well fall very short of earning that speedy return to the top flight that this great club craves. Indeed, he bares so many negative similarities with their former boss who doomed them to the drop.