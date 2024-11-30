Glasgow Rangers recorded a stunning 4-1 away victory against OGC Nice in the Europa League on Thursday evening. Can this result prove to be a catalyst for the Light Blues ahead of the busy festive season?

There is no doubt Philippe Clement is still under pressure despite the win, as more consistency is required amid a run of dismal results and performances.

Indeed, the club have won only two of their previous five Premiership fixtures, which has seen them slip out of contention, currently occupying third place in the league table, 11 points behind Celtic at the summit.

Change is required urgently. The announcement of Patrick Stewart as the new CEO is a step in the right direction.

Rangers' appointment of Patrick Stewart as new CEO

It is no secret that the club’s problems start from the very top. James Bisgrove left his role as CEO in May and Stewart’s arrival on December 16 is the first of the club replacing him.

This lack of hierarchy has clearly impacted the running of the club in recent months. Hopefully, the new appointment will be the start of something new.

Rangers’ Interim Chairman, John Gilligan, praised the incoming CEO, saying: “On behalf of the board, I’m delighted to welcome Patrick to the club as CEO.

“Patrick comes with an excellent reputation and background, bringing extensive experience of operating at senior levels during his 20-plus years in football.

“The board continues in discussions with several excellent candidates for the role of Chairperson and expect to make an announcement of an appointment in the coming weeks.”

Stewart spent a large portion of his career at Manchester United, working with Sir Alex Ferguson, first as a General Counsel and Company Secretary, before joining the board of directors in 2019.

This culminated in Stewart becoming the CEO of United last year, and it appears as though the Light Blues have managed to secure a major coup by appointing the Scot.

He faces a massive challenge to turn around a faltering side, however. With the January transfer window opening soon, will he be able to work his magic?

Who Rangers must sell in January

Having spent millions during the summer transfer window, if Clement wishes to bolster his squad for the second half of the season, a few players must be moved on.

Kieran Dowell is a prime candidate. His contract expires in 2026, which means January is the last real chance for the Gers to properly cash in on the midfielder, who has played just ten times for the club this term.

Perhaps more of an unrealistic option, but could James Tavernier also be moved on in the winter window? The captain was dropped to the bench for the fourth time in six games for the away clash against Nice.

Dujon Sterling was outstanding in his place. Like Dowell, Tavernier’s deal expires in 18 months, which could suggest cashing in at the start of the year is the most logical option.

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst's Rangers signings Player Club signed from Rabbi Matondo Schalke Ben Davies Liverpool Antonio Colak PAOK Ridvan Yilmaz Besiktas John Souttar Hearts Malik Tillman Bayern Munich (loan) Tom Lawrence Derby County Via Transfermarkt

One plyer that must be sold, however, is Rabbi Matondo, who has spent more time on the treatment table than out on the pitch for the Ibrox side.

Rabbi Matondo's start at Rangers

The Light Blues were coming off a season which saw them not only win the Scottish Cup but also reach the final of the Europa League, losing on penalties to Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville.

To build on this, Giovanni Van Bronckhorst spent millions on signing Antonio Colak, Ridvan Yilmaz and Ben Davies to improve his squad.

Another player brought in was Matondo, who joined from Schalke for a fee in the region of £3m having shone for Cercle Brugge during 2021/22.

His move to Rangers was praised by fellow Welshman and former Celtic striker John Hartson, who was speaking on Go Radio, saying:

“I have seen a bit of Rabbi Matondo with the Welsh set-up, very quick, very direct, skilful,” he said. “He’s one for the future but I think he can make an impact. “He likes to take players on. Only likes to go one way, one thing on his mind, he’s very positive. That’s a good signing, Rabbi Matondo.”

High praise indeed. Considering he was only 21 upon his arrival in Glasgow, the winger had plenty of potential to be a future star for the club.

Two and a half years later, things haven’t quite worked out as planned…

Rabbi Matondo’s Rangers statistics

The Welshman struggled with injury during his first season, a theme that continues to this day, as he made only 28 appearances, with 11 of them coming from the starting XI.

He registered five assists in those games, but it was hardly the form of someone who cost £3m to bring in.

It looked like Michael Beale was ready to move him on in the summer of 2023, but he looked rejuvenated during the first few weeks of the season. He scored against PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League and this goal looked like it could be the start of something impressive.

A few weeks later, he suffered a knee injury which kept him out for several weeks, but he did net a stunning last-gasp equaliser against Celtic at Ibrox in March.

While he may be able to produce moments of magic, the consistency levels simply aren’t there for the player to shine regularly for the Light Blues.

This season, for example, Matondo has scored twice and registered three assists in just six matches, which, on the surface, is superb.

However, a hamstring injury suffered a few months ago has kept the player out since the beginning of September, and it looks like he is still a couple of weeks away from returning.

For this reason, Stewart should be actively looking to cash in on the 24-year-old when January comes around. If they can secure a decent fee for the winger, then it could give Clement some funds to improve other areas of the team.

Stewart’s task is a tough one, but if he gets off to a good start, then his appointment could be the start of something good for Rangers.