Edgeley Park

Key Information about Edgeley Park

Edgeley Park is the home of National League side Stockport County, and it has been since 1902. The Cheshire based stadium holds almost 11,000 spectators and it was shared with Rugby Union club Sale Sharks between 2003-12.

In 2015, Stockport Council purchased the stadium for £2m, and leased it back to the club in order to block redevelopment and stop it from being demolished.

A history of Edgeley Park

Up until 1902, Stockport County had played all of their home matches at Green Lane in Heaton Norris. Throughout history, Edgeley Park has seen many greats play at the historic ground, including George Best, Bobby Moore, and Kevin Keegan. The first Main Stand was built in 1913, and it held an increased 500 seats.

Ten years later, a wooden terrace was built at the Cheadle End and in 1927 the Popular Side was reconstructed before it was extended further back to hold 16,000 spectators in 1934. Just one year after this expansion, the main stand was burnt down after the timber caught fire, though it was rebuilt a year later.

Following the Bradford City stadium fire in 1985, all wooden structures were removed from the stadium. The stadium was originally built in 1901 for Rugby League club Stockport RFC, though Stockport County moved there following the expansion of their fan base due to their entrance into the Football League two years earlier.

The longest ever football match recorded in history took place at Edgeley Park on March 30, 1946. The Division Three North Cup replay took place between Stockport County and Doncaster Rovers and it lasted an extraordinary three hours and 23 minutes. The replay commenced after the first game ended 2-2, and it was not in anyone’s minds that it would last a remarkable 203 minutes.

The replay was tied once more at 2-2 after 90 minutes, therefore the tie went to extra time; however, 30 minutes were not enough with neither team able to score during that period. Penalty shootouts were not part of the game back during the wartime so the only solution was to play-to-win until one team finally would score.

The record attendance at Edgeley Park is a massive 27,833 when Liverpool visited Stockport County in the fifth round of the 1950 FA Cup. The National League ground has four main stands; the Danny Bergara Stand, Cheadle End, Popular Side, and Railway End which is the usual home of away supporters. In the summer of 2015, Edgeley Park was passed into the ownership of Stockport Council who decided to rent the ground back to the football club on a commercial basis.

Tickets to Watch Stockport County at Edgeley Park

All Stockport County tickets are available to purchase online at Eventbrite and not through the phone. Single matchday tickets range from £5-15, and children typically can attend for free. If you are interested in season tickets, one can be purchased from £240 if you are early enough, though they are usually priced at around £300 for Adults.

Related Links

https://www.stockportcounty.com/ – Official website of Stockport County

https://www.stockportcounty.com/match/match-tickets/ – Stockport County ticket office