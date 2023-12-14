Stoke City have placed another managerial candidate as a leading contender alongside John Eustace, according to an update from a reliable journalist.

Eustace emerges as Stoke frontrunner

The Potters made the decision to sack Alex Neil last weekend following their 1-0 Championship defeat to Sheffield Wednesday, and they have already held talks with several candidates to replace him, including Paul Heckingbottom and Michael Beale.

According to TEAMtalk, Birmingham City’s former manager Eustace is currently in pole position to secure himself the job, but if the following update is to be believed, he’s not the only available boss who is firmly in the running to take to the dugout.

Earlier in December, Sunderland relieved Tony Mowbray of his duties despite being on a positive run of form, and the 60-year-old has very recently opened up on his time in the northeast, alongside letting his admirers know that he is ready to begin a new role.

"I would like to thank the most important people at any football club, the supporters. I will forever be grateful for the amazing support that you gave to the team but also to me personally. As a native Teessider, the warmth that I received from Wearside was truly special. It is a bond that I genuinely appreciate.

"The atmosphere that you created at the Stadium of Light was inspirational and to those of you who travelled in your many thousands supporting the team around the country your support was phenomenal. I leave energised and enthusiastic for my next challenge."

Stoke eyeing Mowbray

Taking to X, Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett confirmed that Stoke have shown an interest in Mowbray, who the Coates family view as another strong contender to take to the helm at The Bet365 Stadium.

He wrote: "Former #bcfc manager John Eustace and ex #sunderland and #wbafc boss Tony Mowbray are among the leading candidates to take over at #scfc, I’m told. Ex #Fulham Slavisa Jakanovic is also on shortlist - though still lots of names in frame, as club determined to do exhaustive search."

Mowbray's "excellent" reign at Sunderland

While Stoke supporters may feel that Mowbray is an older profile of manager than they want, he’s got plenty of experience under his belt at the required level having had spells with the likes of West Brom, Middlesbrough and Blackburn, so he might be a more respectable option to consider than first imagined.

Sunderland's Record Under Mowbray (Transfermarkt) Victories - 26 Draws - 17 Defeats - 22 Average Points Per Match - 1.46 Points Total - 95 from a possible 195

The Saltburn-By-The-Sea-born coach also knows what it takes to compete, be successful and most importantly get out of the division having previously achieved promotion during his time at The Hawthorns, which is something that the club haven’t managed to do since dropping down from the Premier League.

As described by Josh Bunting, Mowbray is still an “excellent” leader and there’s no doubt that he would first and foremost be capable of organising the squad before attempting to push the team up the table, so this could be one to keep an eye on in the coming days.