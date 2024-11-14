The more optimistic Everton supporters will claim that Sean Dyche's system and the club's success still sit in the melting pot, though the cynics within the broad Toffees camp might point toward a middle-grounded future at best.

Everton have lost one of their past seven Premier League matches after starting the season with four defeats on the trot, but performances have routinely lacked colour and inspiration.

Dyche, at least, has upheld comparatively decent defensive numbers, with the 17 goals conceded from 11 matches so far the second-best from any side in the bottom seven, and the same total as ninth-placed Aston Villa's.

The gruff-talking manager's very appointment was built on the pledge that he would give rise to a restored defensive pedigree.

Everton, whose future remains frustratingly nebulous and excitingly uncertain in juxtaposition, have long prided themselves on solidity, preservation in the top flight. Defensive pedigree runs blue through the veins of the Merseyside-sat club.

Everton's defensive pedigree

Say what you want about Everton's chequered fortunes on the field across the past however many years, but you can't deny that Goodison Park has fostered some immense defensive talent.

In August 2016, Manchester City completed the £47.5m signing of John Stones, who had been at Goodison Park since he was 18 and became the second-most expensive defender ever, at that point in time.

Previously, Joleon Lescott had changed to a lighter blue hue in joining City back in 2009 for £22m, taking the newly-moneyed outfit to £120m as they rose to indomitable power.

Sylvain Distin and Phil Jagielka are both iconic names at Everton, distinguished and experienced defenders, while Jarrad Branthwaite looks like the latest prodigy to have been birthed in Finch Farm, arguably the star of Dyche's squad.

It hasn't always gone to plan at the rear, though, especially when Stones moved to Manchester. The loss of such a talented player demanded a high-class replacement, but Ashley Williams was anything but.

Everton had a howler with Ashley Williams

Williams, who is now retired and 40 years old, enjoyed a successful Premier League career that found its brightest days with Swansea City, who the Welshman captained and was hailed as "truly one of Swansea City's greatest players" by Alan Curtis.

Ashley Williams: Career Playing Statistics Club Apps Goals Assists Minutes Swansea City 352 14 5 31,471' Stockport County 174 3 2 15,360' Everton 73 3 3 6,167' Stoke City 37 1 1 2,958' Bristol City 33 2 1 2,859' Stats via Transfermarkt

Having led the Swans from League One to the Premier League, competing across five top-flight campaigns, Everton felt that they were signing an experienced and commanding head, but he fell heavily by the wayside.

Journalist Ben Marlow's assessment bore echoes of the general consensus: "Thought he would be great for us but turned out to be a total liability. Awful defender."

Perhaps a tad harsh, but then emotions cloud impartiality when one's club is concerned, struggling because of the strife of the player. Williams featured 73 times for Everton but indeed failed to inspire the kind of confidence that was ever-present in Wales.

In fairness, he featured prominently after signing for Everton in a deal worth £12m. It was August 2016, and the 31-year-old was indeed lined up to be the perfect Stones heir. Out with the new, in with the old. It was a risk, even for great financial gain.

His first term as a Toffee was decent enough. Williams started 35 Premier League matches as Everton finished seventh under the wing of Ronald Koeman, and though he remarkably averaged 7.9 clearances per game, the one-time Wales international also made three mistakes and only won 52% of his ground duels, which hardly speaks of defensive superiority.

The regression was fast and furious. Williams was relegated to a more bit-part role in 2017/18, starting 20 league fixtures but making even more errors (five, to be precise) and winning 48% of his ground battles.

His final Premier League campaign with Swansea, by the way, saw him command a 65% success rate.

It clearly didn't have the desired effect, and given that Williams took home £70k per week during his time at Goodison Park, it wasn't exactly cheap either. That's a salary packet that, even now, stood as two times what Branthwaite earns while playing for Dyche's team, with the sinew-framed star on a £35k-per-week pay packet.

Branthwaite, it almost need not be said, is the club's finest young centre-back since Stones burst onto the scene. The 22-year-old carries the trappings of a world-class titan and will see his team recoup a mammoth sum if he is indeed to be sold in the year ahead.

Concerning Williams - Stoke City swept in and signed the veteran on a season-long loan move in 2018, and it is unclear whether the Potters provided Everton with a portion of his wages, or whether it was the Toffees who leaked money as the veteran plied his trade elsewhere.

Let's imagine Everton did in fact cover the breadth of Williams' £3.6m-per-year salary. In conjunction with the £12m transfer fee, this would mean that the Merseysiders suffered financial damages totalling almost £23m for a player who proved to be a disastrous Stones heir.

One to forget about, eh. Williams led a storied career below the clamour of those at the Premier League's highest echelon; he remains a beloved figure in his homeland and proved to be a strong and inspiring figure for much of his career.

Unfortunately, it didn't come together at Everton, and considering the £23m that was taken from Everton's resources, almost half of the fee collected from the decorated Stones' sale, it's one that should have been avoided.