As if Everton's start couldn't get any more frustrating this season, the Toffees are now set to be without one of their star men against Leicester following a "strange" injury setback to an existing problem.

Everton injury news

After squandering a 2-0 lead either side of the international break to lose 3-2 against both Bournemouth and Aston Villa, Everton hosted Southampton in the Carabao Cup in search of a reprieve that never came. Instead, those at Goodison Park witnessed yet another defeat, with Sean Dyche's side knocked out of the cup on penalties following a 1-1 draw with their fellow relegation contenders.

Without a win in the Premier League after four games and now out of the cup, Everton's next game up against Leicester suddenly feels increasingly important. Lose the relegation six-pointer and questions will likely begin to come over Dyche's ability to turn things around, whilst victory would finally stop the rot for the Toffees.

In such a crucial game, Dyche could do with his strongest squad available, but will be forced to play without arguably his best player following another setback in his return. As quoted by Patrick Boyland of The Athletic, Dyche revealed that Jarrad Branthwaite is set to miss the Leicester game through a "strange" setback that is keeping his recovery back longer than expected.

Of course, if Branthwaite's importance wasn't highlighted enough as Everton survived another relegation scrap last season, then it's been there for all to see with Everton without a single point in his absence so far in the current campaign.

Everton's glimpse at life without "imposing" Branthwaite

For the rest of the campaign after the Leicester game, Everton will hope to at least have Branthwaite back and ready to make the difference, but his absence has given them a stark reminder of what their reality could look like if he departs next summer. Having been linked with a move away in the summer, the rumours have already started over his future in 2025 and Everton may not be so fortunate to keep hold of his services next time big clubs come calling.

It's an important year for Branthwaite in his second real season at the top level of English football and one that should result in a first England cap. Interim boss Lee Carsley is certainly a fan of the centre-back, having handed him the captain for the U21s and praised him highly in the past.

He said via the Liverpool Ehco last November: "There were a few players that could've worn the armband. It was a way of showing Jarrad how well we think he's doing at present as well. I think it's part of the game he can add to in terms of leadership.

"He leads by example, he's not too loud, he's quite a quiet guy but the way he plays, he's very imposing. I thought he was excellent tonight and it's something that he should be proud of to lead the team out."