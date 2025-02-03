A "sensational" striker is desperate for his club to let him join Arsenal before the 11pm transfer deadline tonight, according to a report.

Gunners pursuing a striker

The Gunners blitzed past reigning Premier League champions Manchester City on Sunday afternoon, and Kai Havertz found himself on the scoresheet, but some additional attacking firepower may be needed if they are going to catch Liverpool.

That is the view of Thierry Henry, who told Sky Sports after the game: “We need a No.9. Nobody is going to be asking for a No.9 after you win 5-1. But we should be asking for one – the situation is still the same. We’ve been asking for a No.9 for four transfer windows.”

There have been a number of top strikers linked with moves to the Emirates Stadium, including RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko following the Slovenian's impressive showings in the Bundesliga.

Ollie Watkins, who is valued at above £80m by Aston Villa, has also emerged as a major target over the past few days, with Mikel Arteta's side submitting a bid in the region of £45m, which was knocked back by the Villans.

With the transfer deadline just hours away, Arsenal are considering a last-gasp bid for Watkins, who is desperate to move to north London, according to a report from TEAMtalk.

The striker is said to be gutted that Villa have rebuffed the Gunners' advances for him in the past few days, given that he grew up supporting the club, with his current employers unwilling to sanction his departure after already selling Jhon Duran this month.

The 29-year-old has previously stated it would be a "dream" to play for the club he supported growing up, and he still wants to join, but time is running out.

Villa unlikely to let Watkins leave at this stage

Villa wrapped up a deal to sign Marcus Rashford on loan earlier today, with the Manchester United man being handed the number 9 shirt, but it still seems unlikely they will sanction Watkins' departure at this stage of the transfer window.

It will be very difficult for Unai Emery to bring in a replacement at this stage, and Arsenal may not be able to satisfy the Villans' demands, considering they want over £80m, given the England international's fine record in front of goal.

Season Premier League appearances Goals 2020-21 37 14 2021-22 35 11 2022-23 37 15 2023-24 37 19 2024-25 24 10

Premier League legend Alan Shearer has previously described the Villa star as "sensational", and given that he is so keen on the move after growing up as a fan, it could have been a perfect fit.

However, Arsenal may be better off waiting until the end of the season before making a move for a striker, and Sesko could be the preferable option, given that he is just 21-years-old, while Watkins is now 29.