Crystal Palace fans have had to deal with a lot this season.

From humbling defeats to a mounting injury list, there hasn't been a whole lot of joy at Selhurst Park in recent months, but that could soon change.

Crystal Palace's Previous Five Games Date Competition Opponent Result January 17th FA Cup Everton 1-0 Loss January 20th Premier League Arsenal 5-0 Loss January 30th Premier League Sheffield United 3-2 Win February 3rd Premier League Brighton 4-1 Loss February 12th Premier League Chelsea 3-1 Loss All Stats via Sky Sports

It was reported earlier this week that Roy Hodgson was set to be replaced by the highly-rated Austrian Oliver Glasner.

The 49-year-old has managed in his home country and Germany with Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt, winning the Europa League with the latter in 2022.

The progressive coach will likely bring some fire back to Palace, and while it'll take time, he could be the right man to bring European football to Selhurst Park.

With that in mind, let's take a look at what his dream XI could be for the start of next season.

Now, as that would only give him one transfer window in which to recruit, it's unlikely he'll get enough players in to play his favoured 3-4-2-1 formation, and he'll likely stick to the 4-3-3, at least until he gets a couple of windows under his belt.

GK - Dean Henderson

Starting between the sticks then, as all teams do, it would be a real surprise to see Dean Henderson lose his place over the summer.

Since recovering from his hamstring injury, the former Manchester United shot-stopper has started the last eight Premier League games.

Glasner will likely give the 26-year-old at least one full season to prove he's the best long-term option for the club.

RB - Daniel Munoz

Keeping his place at right-back will be new boy Daniel Munoz.

The Colombian full-back has had a rough introduction to English football in the last couple of weeks, with defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea.

However, his reasonable return of seven goals and two assists in 29 games in Belgium earlier this season will likely give him a grace period under the forward-thinking Glasner.

CB - Trevoh Chalobah

The first change to the XI comes at centre-back as Chelsea youth product Trevoh Chalobah - who was linked to the club for £35m last month - steps in for Joachim Anderson.

This will likely be a controversial choice, but his inclusion does not mean the end for Anderson, as this is likely a spot the pair will share and battle over.

Moreover, Chalobah's ability to play as a defensive midfielder will give the Austrian options, and when he can finally move into a back three, there is no reason Chalobah and Anderson couldn't play together.

CB - Marc Guéhi

The other centre-back choice in this XI is an easy and obvious one, Marc Guehi.

The 23-year-old has played 92% of league games this season, has nine senior caps for England and averaged a match rating of 6.81, per FOTMOB.

The 6 foot defender has also been the club's youngest captain in a decade, so his place in the team seems secure, lest he secure a transfer away in the summer.

LB - Tyrick Mitchell

Keeping his place at left-back, at least for the first season under the Austrian, is Tyrick Mitchell.

The 24-year-old Englishman has started 96% of the team's league games this season, and while he might not be the most exciting full-back going, he's reliable and does a job.

DM - Jefferson Lerma

The first midfielder in Glasner's team is 29-year-old Jefferson Lerma.

The Colombian international joined the Eagles in the summer after his contract with Bournemouth expired and has been regular in the team since, starting 79% of Premier League games this campaign.

However, with FBref ranking him in just the top 20% of midfielders in Europe's top five leagues for clearances, the top 26% for interceptions, the bottom 41% for passing accuracy and the bottom 12% for tackles per 90, he might not survive past the first season.

CM - Adam Wharton

Starting just ahead of Lerma next season could be recent signing, Adam Wharton.

The young Englishman arrived at Selhurst Park with a lot of hype around him, with talent scout Jacek Kulig describing him as "one of the most exciting English U-19 talents around" in the summer and "a quality and complete midfielder" to boot.

He arrived in South London off the back of 29 appearances for Blackburn Rovers this season, scoring two goals and providing three assists from a deeper position on the pitch.

His ability to play anywhere from attacking to defensive midfield will surely go down well with his new Austrian manager, and with the expectation on his head, he could explode next year.

CM - Eberechi Eze

Starting just ahead of Wharton will be one of Palace's - if not the league's - most exciting players, Eberechi Eze.

The former Queens Park Rangers gem has only been able to make 20 appearances for the Eagles this season due to injury, but he has still scored five goals and provided three assists in that time.

If Glasner can implement his 3-4-2-1 in South London, Eze's dynamic style of play could see him fit perfectly in one of the two attacking midfield roles.

RW - Michael Olise

Starting on the right next season will hopefully be Michael Olise, injuries allowing, that is.

The former Chelsea youth product has been electric when on the pitch, and has racked up six goals and three assists in just 755 minutes of Premier League action this season.

The only question over his long-term suitability under the former Frankfurt manager is if he can adjust his game somewhat to fit his favoured formation in the long term. However, given his quality, that seems like a problem that can be solved.

LW - Jack Clarke

Starting on the opposite flank to Olise could be the dazzling Sunderland gem, Jack Clarke, who was heavily touted for a move to the side in January for a fee of around £20m.

If the south Londoners can, they should try to sign him again in the summer, as in 34 appearances for the Black Cats this season, he has scored 14 goals and provided four assists.

The young "diamond", as former manager Tony Mowbray dubbed him, could even be the club's long-term heir to Wilfried Zaha, another exciting, goalscoring left-winger.

Lastly, the 23-year-old's positional versatility would be another significant boost as he could play in both a 4-3-3 and a 3-4-2-1 formation.

ST - Eddie Nketiah

The final change to the team is up top, as the summer could finally spell the end for Jean-Philippe Mateta and Odsonne Edouard at Selhurst Park if the club go back in for Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah.

The "monster" forward, as The Athletic's Aaron Catterson-Reid described him, was touted for a £30m move to the side in January. While that ultimately didn't materialise, he would be a significant upgrade on Palace's current options.

He has 11 goal involvements in 30 - mainly substitute - appearances this season, and with Arsenal legend Martin Keown describing the 24-year-old as a striker who works "tirelessly", he could be the perfect nine for a Glasner setup.

Oliver Glasner's dream Crystal Palace lineup for the start of the 2024/25 season: GK - Henderson; RB - Munoz, CB - Chalobah, CB - Guehi, LB - Mitchell; DM - Lerma, CM - Wharton; CM - Eze, RW - Olise, LW - Clarke; ST - Nketiah.