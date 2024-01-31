It might still be early doors, but Chelsea look like they are back on track in 2024; following their pitiful display in the Premier League against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Christmas Eve, they have been almost faultless - just don't think about that League Cup semi-final first leg.

Mauricio Pochettino has overseen five wins and a draw from their last seven games and guided the Blues into a cup final, something that seemed a million miles away just a couple of months ago.

However, for as good as the Pensioners have looked over the last month or so, their misfiring frontline will remain a problem for the rest of the season, lest they do something about it in the dying embers of the transfer window.

The two-time European Champions have the second-worst underperformance in the league by Understat's expected goals model, and the fact that they have scored nine goals fewer than they should have could come back to bite them in May.

This is obviously a concern for Todd Boehly and Co as numerous number nines who could replace Nicolas Jackson have been touted for a move to Stamford Bridge this month - let's take a look at three of them.

1 Callum Wilson - Newcastle United

The first name on the list is a relatively recent development and potentially represents the most straightforward transfer to complete: Newcastle United's Callum Wilson.

The Englishman was linked to the west Londoners earlier this week, and while the Toon would rather keep a hold of one of their most effective players, FFP is forcing their hand somewhat regarding the future of several key players.

The Magpies reportedly value the former Cherries man at around £18m and would prefer a straight transfer if he were to leave this month, while the Blues are after a loan, although with a price as reasonable as that, their approach could change very quickly.

Whatever the fee, signing the "ruthless" Wilson, as journalist Chris Waugh described him, would be a massive upgrade on Jackson, as despite multiple injury problems throughout his career, the 31-year-old professional has remained a clinical Premier League striker, something that is reflected in his brilliant top-flight career statistics.

While the aforementioned injuries and age would usually be a pair of massive red flags in a player, for £18m, it seems well worth the risk, especially if the money saved by signing the Toon forward could be spent on a new long-term striker in the summer window.

Ultimately, with 86 goals and 23 assists to his name in just 215 appearances, this seems too good of an opportunity to pass up for the Pensioners.

Callum Wilson's Premier League Record Appearances 215 Goals 86 Assists 23 Goals per Match 0.40 Wins 74 Losses 89 Draws 52 All Stats via the Premier League

2 Lautaro Martinez - Inter Milan

The second name on the list is a World Cup winner, currently the top scorer in Serie A, who came agonisingly close to winning the Champions League last season; that name is Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez.

The Argentine sensation was linked to the club earlier this month and would reportedly be available for a sum of £80m-£100m as he is still yet to sign a new deal with the Italian giants.

Described as a "mix of Aguero & Falcao" for his "great close control & technique" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the 26-year-old would instantly elevate Pochettino's middling strike force.

Just this season, he has netted 22 goals in 24 starts for the Nerazzurri across all competitions and is showing no signs of slowing down.

His underlying numbers are just as impressive, with FBref, which compares players in similar positions across Europe's top five leagues, placing him in the top 1% of strikers for interceptions, the top 3% for non-penalty goals, the top 5% for total shots, the top 9% for non-penalty goals all per 90.

Interestingly, Jackson does rank a little higher for non-penalty expected goals and non-penalty expected goals and assists, but this, combined with the number of non-penalty goals the pair have scored this season - Jackson has seven, Martinez has 17 - just further proves that the Inter star is clinical and the Senegalese international is not.

Lautaro Martinez vs Nicolas Jackson Martinez Stats vs CFs in Europe Jackson Top 1% Interceptions Bottom 28% Top 3% Non-Penalty Goals Top 10% Top 5% Total Shots Top 37% Top 9% Non-Penalty Expected Goals Top 6% Top 9% Tackles Bottom 45% Top 12% Non-Penalty Expected Goals + Assists Top 9% Top 14% Blocks Top 36% Top 15% Shot-Creating Actions Top 19% All Stats via FBref

3 Dušan Vlahović - Juventus

The third and final name on this list is another striker having a brilliant personal season in Italy this year, Juventus' Dušan Vlahović.

The Serbian international was linked to Chelsea earlier this month when journalist Simon Phillips revealed that the club had been holding internal discussions about the former Fiorentina ace and the possibility of signing him this month.

The 24-year-old "goal machine", as u23 scout Antonio Mango described him, took some time to adjust to life in Turin but has been like a man possessed this season, with his 12 league goals only bettered by Inter's Martinez.

However, where the Argentine could cost the Blues anywhere up to £100m, reports at the start of this month revealed that the Old Lady would be willing to listen to offers for their number nine starting in the region of €60m, which is about £51m.

Serie A Top Scorers Position Player Goals Club Assists 1st Lautaro Martinez 19 Inter Milan 2 2nd Dušan Vlahović 12 Juventus 3 3rd Olivier Giroud 10 AC Milan 7 4th Domenico Berardi 9 Sassuolo 3 4th Hakan Calhanoglu 9 Inter Milan 3

While that isn't cheap by any stretch of the imagination, it would represent a good deal in a January window, especially considering that Jackson cost the club £30m.

Ultimately, while the league campaign might just about be beyond saving for Chelsea this season, they have a genuine chance to win two trophies, and signing any of these strikers to start over the profligate Jackson would be a surefire way to improve their chances of success.