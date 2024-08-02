With four wins out of four and two exciting youngsters already signed, it would be fair to say that as things stand, this summer has been a success for Tottenham Hotspur.

However, there are just two weeks until the Premier League returns, and while Archie Gray and Yang Min-Hyeok look like great pickups for the future, they won't move the needle much in the coming campaign.

So it's good news for Ange Postecoglou and Co that, in recent days, the club has been linked to a plethora of talented players, including the surprising rumour that they might rekindle their pursuit of Chelsea's Conor Gallagher.

However, since that news broke earlier this week, another story has come out linking the North Londoners to the perfect alternative and someone who might be able to add more goals to the Lilywhites' midfield.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news

According to a recent report from Sunday Times journalist Duncan Castles via the Football Transfers Podcast, Tottenham are interested in signing Manchester United's Scott McTominay this summer.

The Scottish midfielder was the subject of a £20m bid from Fulham, which was swiftly rejected by United, who currently value him at around £40m, per Castles.

It would certainly be surprising - and potentially unpopular - if Spurs do sign McTominay this summer, but if they can negotiate the fee down, he might be a good alternative to Gallagher.

How McTominay compares to Gallagher

Okay, so before we look at the pair's underlying numbers to better understand which would be the better signing for Spurs, let's examine their goalscoring record from last season, as while there are plenty of important metrics for measuring midfielders, goals ultimately win games.

The good news is that McTominay had a much better goalscoring campaign than Gallagher last season. He scored ten in 43 appearances, giving him an average of one every 4.3 games, whereas the Chelsea ace scored seven goals in 50 appearances, meaning he averaged one every 7.14 games.

Moreover, when you factor in the minutes they played last season, the United ace's average is significantly better, as he played 2775 minutes to the Englishman's 4036.

So, with it clear that the Lancaster-born "monster", as dubbed by Ole Gunnar Solskjær, is the more significant goal threat of the pair, which one of them comes out on top when we compare their underlying numbers from the league last season?

Well, interestingly, it's quite an even comparison. For example, the Blues ace comes out on top in specific metrics such as progressive passes and carries, passing accuracy, shot-creating actions, tackles won and ball recoveries, all per 90.

McTominay vs Gallagher Stats per 90 McTominay Gallagher Non-Penalty Expected Goals + Assists 0.31 0.27 Non-Penalty Goals + Assists 0.38 0.35 Progressive Passes 3.03 4.94 Progressive Carries 1.37 1.78 Shots 2.08 1.38 Shots on Target 0.90 0.49 Passing Accuracy 80.6% 89.2% Shot-Creating Actions 1.23 3.14 Tackles Won 1.18 1.49 Blocks 1.61 1.44 Clearances 2.56 0.98 Aerial Duels Won 1.71 0.72 Ball Recoveries 4.31 6.35 All Stats via FBref for 23/24 League Season

Whereas the 52-capped Scotsman does better in a swathe of other metrics, including non-penalty expected goals plus assists, actual non-penalty goals plus assists, shots and shots on target, blocks, clearances and aerial duels won, also per 90.

Ultimately, while McTominay is the better goalscorer of the two midfielders, the comparison of the pair's underlying numbers makes it hard to pick who is the outright superior player. Therefore, if Levy and Co cannot get their hands on Gallagher this summer, then signing the United ace to provide more depth and attacking threat to the Lilywhites midfield wouldn't be a bad idea.

However, it seems very unlikely that anyone will stump up the £40m the Red Devils are after, so it might be better for the North Londoners to wait a little bit longer and see how much the asking price comes down before making an offer.