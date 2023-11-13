Adebayo Akinfenwa held the prize as the strongest player on FIFA for a number of years.

He has since left Wycombe Wanderers though and is no longer playing professionally, plus FIFA has now become EA FC.

Pushing into the new era of this established video game franchise, we at Football FanCast have gathered the 10 strongest male players based on a combination of strength, aggression, jumping, stamina and the overall physicality statistics, as per Futbin.

10 Enzo Copetti – Charlotte FC

Physicality: 87

Heading across the pond first up as we have one of only two players on this list that don't currently play their football in Europe.

Enzo Copetti had previously plied his trade in his home country of Argentina but made the move to Major League Soccer last summer.

This season just gone was the second for Charlotte FC as an expansion team and Copetti’s first in the US.

The forward is one of only two silver cards on this list as well but, the 93 jumping and 91 stamina really make him standout in EA FC, not to mention he has a four-star weak foot too.

9 Pepe - Porto

Physicality: 87

To Europe now and Pepe is still going strong at the age of 40.

The three-time Champions League winner won two league title in his first stint at Porto and has since returned to win a further pair of titles.

His stamina may be on the lower side, as is to be expected at that age, but 91 jumping and 94 aggression make up for that and give him an overall physicality stat of 87.

EA FC 24 Stats Overall Physicality Jumping Stamina Strength Aggression 87 91 82 86 94

8 Wout Weghorst - Hoffenheim

Physicality: 88

Former Burnley and Manchester United striker Wout Weghorst joins the list.

He demonstrated his physical attributes whilst playing at Turf Moor and Old Trafford, but the Dutch striker now plays for Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga, and has retained his attacking prowess when it comes to strength.

Weghorst is a 77-rated gold card that can also be deployed at CF.

87 aggression and 88 overall physicality makes for a very useable player, though his pace could be a deciding factor.

EA FC 24 stats Overall Physicality Jumping Stamina Strength Aggression 88 88 85 90 87

7 Dani de Wit – AZ Alkmaar

Physicality: 88

From one Dutchman to another with midfielder Dani de Wit.

He plays in the middle of the park for AZ Alkmaar and with 94 stamina, he will still be running at full tilt when added time rolls around in your game.

De Wit’s jumping and strength aren’t anything special, but with that stamina and 92 aggression as well, he certainly is a worthwhile card to have in your squad.

6 Casemiro – Manchester United

Physicality: 88

Pepe may have won three European titles with Real Madrid but Casemiro won a whopping five, including that iconic run of three-in-a-row.

He now plays for Manchester United of course, and is another in the latter stages of his career.

89 interceptions, 89 standing tackle and 91 aggression are some of Casemiro’s standout attributes, with the total physicality coming out at 88. A card that would look handsome in any squad, though pace merchants may opt for a differen option.

5 Joelinton – Newcastle United

Physicality: 88

Talking of Brazilian midfielders and Joelinton’s journey from a troubled attacker to a star in the centre of the park at St. James’ Park has been quite something.

With Joelinton, Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes playing, Newcastle United are wonderfully combative and it is the former who is at the fore of it all according to EA FC.

His numbers are fairly balanced across the board, a lot of them being in the high 80s whilst the jumping just about creeps up to 91.

84 dribbling, three-star skill moves and weak foot combined with high defensive and attacking work rate make Joelinton the ideal cheap option for a Premier League team whether it be on Ultimate Team or career mode.

EA FC 24 Stats Overall Physicality Jumping Stamina Strength Aggression 88 91 88 87 88

4 Geoffrey Kondogbia - Marseille

Physicality: 88

Whereas Joelinton’s alternative position is as a LW, Geoffrey Kondogbia can be withdrawn to a CDM position.

The Central African Republic international plays his football for Ligue 1 outfit Marseille.

On EA FC, Kondogbia has a lethal shot as well as boasting his physicality stats, which read as 88 for jumping and stamina plus 92 strength, making him an easily usable enforcer.

3 Moussa Marega – Al Hilal

Physicality: 89

Aleksandar Mitrovic just misses out on this list in 12th position, but there is an Al Hilal striker who is in the discussion after all.

Moussa Marega is the other player who doesn’t play in Europe along with Enzo Copetti, but he certainly used to.

Marega became best known to the wider audience when playing for Porto in the league as well as the Champions League of course.

His base card actually puts him at RM but Marega can be deployed as a RW or ST alternatively, and with his speed, he could work anywhere upfront in truth.

Marega is a 74-rated shiny silver and that 92 sprint speed is accompanied by his well-rounded strengths, at 89 physicality. But, his league could prove to be an issue, as players go on in search of a full chemistry squad.

2 Joao Palhinha - Fulham

Physicality: 89

Joao Palhinha may not be many people’s go-to for Premier League midfielders on EA FC due to his pace, or lack thereof.

If you can look past that though, he is the second most physical man on the game all things considered.

The Fulham man has a TOTW card to his name that is an 85 and given that the price on Xbox comes in at less than 20,000 coins, it makes just as much sense to go for this better option.

Focusing on Palhinha’s base card though and his overall 89 physicality with 94 aggression as the most notable number makes him a force to be reckoned with.

EA FC 24 Stats Overall Physicality Jumping Stamina Strength Aggression 89 84 87 89 94

1 Denzel Dumfries – Inter Milan

Physicality: 89.5

Topping the list is a Champions League runner-up from last season with Inter Milan, Denzel Dumfries.

The Netherlands are well represented and Dumfries leads the way at 89.5 for his overall physicality, higher than any other base card.

His aggression may be slightly on the lower end but the wing-back’s 92 jumping and 94 stamina make him a player that can get up and down the pitch with ease.

Dumfries is just as capable in the attacking third as he is when defending and pairing that with the 87 sprint speed for the 81-rated gold card that can play anywhere up the right flank makes him a must-have.