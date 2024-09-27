Leeds United are looking to build on their win over Cardiff City as they prepare to play host to Coventry City at Elland Road in the Championship on Saturday.

The Whites are currently sixth in the division after their 2-0 win over the Welsh side last time out, and have only lost one of their first six matches.

Daniel Farke's side are looking to secure promotion from the league at the second time of asking, after they lost 1-0 to Southampton in the play-off final last season, and three points against Mark Robins' side will be another step in the right direction.

Largie Ramazani and Joel Piroe scored the goals for Leeds last time out against Cardiff, after the hosts were reduced to ten men through Joe Bagan's red card for fouling Wilfried Gnonto on the edge of the box as the last man.

Farke may still look to make some changes to his starting XI from that match, with one potentially forced, and here is our predicted Leeds line-up to take to the field on Saturday.

1 GK - Illan Meslier

Between the sticks, French stopper Illan Meslier should keep his place after keeping another clean sheet in the 2-0 win over Cardiff last time out.

The left-footed only made two saves against the Welsh side but did provide a reliable outlet on the ball for Leeds, completing 89% of his attempted passes.

2 RB - Jayden Bogle

At right-back, summer signing Jayden Bogle deserves to retain his position in the team after an impressive performance against Cardiff last weekend.

The English defender won eight of his 12 duels and created two chances for his teammates, which shows that he made an impact in and out of possession.

3 CB - Joe Rodon

The former Swansea man, Joe Rodon, had little to do against the rivals of his former club, as Leeds dominated the ball and kept attacks away from their centre-backs.

He did not win a single duel, or make any clearances, blocks, or tackles, in his 90 minutes on the pitch, but did complete 95% of his attempted passes.

4 CB - James Debayo

The first change to the starting XI could come at the heart of the defence for Leeds. Pascal Struijk could miss out with an adductor injury, with his availability said to be a last-minute call.

With Max Wober also out with a knee injury, Farke's options are to move Ampadu back into a centre-back role - as he did last season - or call upon academy talent James Debayo.

In his pre-match press conference, the German boss revealed that he has been "very impressed" by Debayo in training and starting him next to Rodon would allow Ampadu to continue in midfield, which is why that is the route the manager could go down on Saturday.

5 LB - Junior Firpo

At left-back, Junior Firpo should retain his place in the side after the former Barcelona man produced a strong showing last time out against Cardiff.

He won five of his eight duels, making three tackles and two interceptions, and created three chances for his teammates, which shows that the defender offered quality at both ends of the pitch.

6 CM - Ethan Ampadu

Ampadu should captain the team in the middle of the park and will not play at centre-back to replace Struijk, with Debayo boldly unleashed at the back instead.

The Wales international won eight of his 11 duels in midfield against Cardiff and will look to offer a combative presence for Leeds against Coventry.

7 CM - Ilia Gruev

Next to the skipper, Ilia Gruev could be named in the starting XI once again, having started all six of the club's Championship matches so far this season.

The former Werder Bremen star has yet to register a goal or an assist in the division this term and should be aiming to rectify that in the coming games.

8 RW - Wilfried Gnonto

On the right side of the attack, Wilfried Gnonto should keep his place in the team after he played an important role in the win over Cardiff last weekend.

It was the Italy U21 international's surging run that forced Bagan to haul him to the floor, albeit momentarily, and take the red card for his side in the first half, which allowed the Whites to go on and control the game with ease against ten men.

9 AM - Joel Piroe

The second change to the starting XI could come in the number ten position as Joel Piroe could be rewarded with a start ahead of Brenden Aaronson.

In the last three matches, the Dutch forward has come off the bench and scored two goals - against Hull and Cardiff - and Farke may look to reward his impressive cameos with a start.

It would be harsh on Aaronson, who has produced two goals and one assist in the Championship this season, but rotation is important when there are 46 games to play in the campaign and he will get plenty of other opportunities to shine.

For this match, Piroe, who was once hailed as "dangerous" by journalist Josh Bunting, should be given a chance to show what he can do from the start after his impressive goalscoring exploits off the bench in recent weeks.

10 LW - Largie Ramazani

On the left side of the attack, Largie Ramazani should make his full debut at Elland Road after his first start in Wales against Cardiff last Saturday.

Manor Solomon remains out with a back injury but the Belgian whiz deserves to start, irrespective of whoever else is available, after a fine finish to open his account for the club in the first half last weekend.

11 ST - Mateo Joseph

In the centre-forward position, Mateo Joseph should start once again as the 20-year-old continues to learn and develop whilst playing regular football for Leeds.

The Spain U21 international registered his third assist of the season with a clever flick around the corner for Ramzani to run onto against Cardiff.

However, the 20-year-old marksman has only scored one goal in six starts in the division and should be looking to improve his output in front of goal in the coming weeks and months.