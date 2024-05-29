A European club have set their sights on bringing on signing a young "prolific scorer" from Arsenal this summer, and they're set to open talks over a deal this week.

Arsenal set for summer sales to bolster transfer kitty

The north Londoners, after just missing out on the Premier League title to Man City for the second consecutive campaign, now turn their attentions to the summer transfer window in a bid to reinforce Mikel Arteta's ranks.

It has been reported that the Gunners and sporting director Edu want to bring in a new goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and forward (Simon Collings) - with new arrivals potentially coming in across the first team.

Aaron Ramsdale is likely to leave Arsenal after becoming Arteta's second choice keeper behind David Raya, with Edu rumoured to be targeting a replacement. Elsewhere, Arsenal have been heavily linked with Turkey and Fenerbahce full-back Ferdi Kadioglu, with some reports even claiming they've agreed personal terms.

In midfield, Edu is apparently ready to sell Emile Smith Rowe, Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah to fund a move for Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes - who could well come in to replace Thomas Partey as uncertainty surrounds the Ghanaian's future.

Gabriel Jesus has also been linked with an Arsenal exit in recent weeks, so Arteta and the board are not exactly short of sale nominees to bolster their kitty this summer. Edu, speaking to the media recently, says the club's summer transfer process has been thought out since January.

"You can’t sign players for the sake of signing," said Edu on Arsenal's transfer plans.

"This has to be a process that takes weeks and weeks. There on my desk, I have reports with more than 180 pages on a player. It’s really detailed stuff. Physical, technical, mental profile, if you have Premier League experience, if you will be able to adapt. It has everything.

"We analyse our weaknesses, where we can improve, where we can invest and then we go in search of that new name. What I am going to do now, we have been discussing since January. It’s not my decision or Mikel’s alone. It belongs to a whole group."

Sturm Graz set to open talks with Arsenal over Mika Biereth this week

Another player who could collect a fee to enhance Arsenal's summer activity is 21-year-old forward Mika Biereth.

The Dane has enjoyed a stellar half-season loan at Sturm Graz over the last few months, scoring nine goals and bagging a further four assists. Called a "prolific goalscorer" by Standard Sport, the outlet claims Sturm Graz are set to open talks over signing Biereth permanently this week.

The young attacker signed from Fulham in 2021, but hasn't yet been handed the nod by Arteta - instead going out on loan to RKC Waalwijk, Motherwell and Sturm Graz during his time at the Emirates.