Sheffield United may have already wrapped up promotion from the Championship to the Premier League but there is still plenty to play for as they travel to Huddersfield Town this evening.

While Sheffield Wednesday are the Blades' closest rivals, it will still be a Yorkshire derby tonight with plenty of permutations at the bottom, as a point for Neil Warnock's side could see them secure safety in the second tier after a remarkable turnaround in recent months.

How should Sheffield United line up against Huddersfield?

The final two games of the season also represent an opportunity for Heckingbottom to try new ideas, tactics and personnel, with one eye no doubt on how the Bramall Lane outfit can adjust to the demands of Premier League football next season, with survival surely the priority.

As such, it seems likely that some younger players will be re-introduced by Heckingbottom, with loan players who are perhaps unlikely to return missing out.

Here's how the 45-year-old manager could line his side up at the John Smith's Stadium this evening, with four changes from the team that started against Preston North End last time out.

Wes Foderingham has been Heckingbottom's first choice for much of the season, and he looks unlikely to lose his place in between the sticks for this one.

There is one change in the defence, as John Egan comes in for Chris Basham at centre-back, with Anel Ahmedhodzic and Jack Robinson keeping their starting spots in the middle and on the left respectively.

Jayden Bogle is given a rest at right wing-back with Sam Baldock replacing him, as Heckingbottom has alternated between the two for much of the season, while Max Lowe keeps his place on the left as Rhys Norrington-Davies is still sidelined through injury.

In the middle of the park, it could be difficult to bring James McAtee back to the club this summer given the interest that is being shown in him by other Premier League sides, so he should be dropped in favour of Sander Berge, who could be an important player again in the top flight.

James Norwood and Tommy Doyle accompany the Norwegian in the midfield, with Illiman Ndiaye looking to continue his superb form which has seen him muster 14 goals and nine assists in the second tier so far this campaign.

Finally, the "ridiculous" Billy Sharp - as once lauded by Steve Bruce - could be rested for this one, ahead of what would be an emotional send-off on potentially his final game for the Blades next week, with the youthful Daniel Jebbison handed a rare start up front in his place.

Predicted Blades XI (5-3-2): Foderingham; Egan, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson; Baldock, Doyle, Norwood, Berge, Lowe; Ndiaye, Jebbison.