There has been a suggestion this week that Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou doesn't want one player in his Spurs set up, with concerns surrounding his "attitude and application".

Spurs players who could leave this year

While much has already been made in regard to who could join, as Spurs are linked with a new winger, central midfielder, fourth centre-back and back-up full-back in the last fortnight, there are a few members of Postecoglou's squad who appear destined to go the other way.

Fabrizio Romano shared this week that midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who apparently garnered plenty of Serie A interest in the build up to January, has now changed agents - which could be an indication that he is preparing for the next move of his career.

The Dane has started just six top flight games this season with the vast majority of his 25 league appearances coming from the bench. A far cry from his mainstay status last term under Antonio Conte, you could be forgiven for thinking Hojbjerg is open to potentially seeking a new challenge.

Meanwhile, Spurs starlet Bryan Gil has been tipped to leave this summer after deciding to stay in the winter. Postecoglou hasn't exactly rewarded the Spaniard with opportunities since then, so perhaps a move away is best for all parties.

Tottenham's next league fixtures Date Aston Villa March 10th Fulham March 16th Luton Town March 30th West Ham April 2nd

There is also the small matter of Tottenham's loaned out players, of which there are many. Club-record signing Tanguy Ndombele will be a very interesting case in particular, amid claims he is failing to impress on his temporary spell at Galatasaray.

No way back for Ndombele under Ange at Tottenham

Speaking to GiveMeSport, reporter Dean Jones has suggested that Postecoglou doesn't want Ndombele in his Tottenham set up and the "writing has been on the wall" for the Frenchman.

"I don't see a way back for Ndombele in this Tottenham setup," said Jones. "He is going to go down as a transfer flop. I think that he had an opportunity when Postecoglou first came into the club, and he didn't impress. The writing has been on the wall for him for a long time now. This could have gone very differently because when they signed them, they were signing a really good player. But whatever it is, and it does feel like a lot of it is attitude and application, is not good enough."

This has been a pretty whimpering end to the Spurs career of someone who came with such promise, with Arsenal star Declan Rice actually rating him pretty highly in terms of ability.

"The perception of him, it shouldn’t be what it is because I tell you now, he is one of the toughest I have played against," said Rice in 2022.

“He is top. Just a street footballer on the pitch. He takes the ball anywhere, little flicks and tricks. Like he doesn’t care. He does everything so confidently. With players like that, you just have to let them play. Give them the freedom to go out and do whatever they want. When we played against Lyon in the Europa League, he was incredible. He’s a top player.”