There has been a suggestion this week that Arsenal would be prepared to pay up to £60 million for a very highly-rated striker, as manager Mikel Arteta scours the market for another attacking option.

Arteta wants striking partner for Havertz at Arsenal

The Gunners have been linked with a new striker ever since the beginning of this summer window.

Arsenal did attempt to sign Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig earlier this summer, as did Man United and Chelsea, but the Slovenia international starlet rejected all three proposals to remain at his current club and sign a contract extension.

Arteta apparently wants a striking partner for Havertz, despite the German finishing his debut campaign at the Emirates Stadium very strongly with 14 goals and seven assists in 51 appearances across all competitions.

A prolific new marksman has long been viewed as the final missing piece of Arteta's jigsaw, with former Arsenal star Bacary Sagna explaining that they need a target man in the mould of ex-star Olivier Giroud.

"Arsenal need to be stronger and be more attacking going forward," the former full-back told Paddy Power (via The Metro).

"This season, scoring goals was a problem for them. They could add a proper striker – a number nine. Arsenal are playing well but they can improve on crossing the ball – they hold the ball well generally, but occasionally they’ll need to cross it more.

Arsenal's opening fixtures of the new Premier League season Team Date Wolves (home) August 17 Aston Villa (away) August 24 Brighton (home) August 31 Tottenham (away) September 15 Man City (away) September 22

‌"I’m happy with Gabriel Jesus, as long as he stays fit, but they still have to have cover. I would go for someone like Olivier Giroud, someone physical who can hold the ball quite well and support the team if they’re struggling.

"They need someone who can wait in the box and help out offensively and defensively."

Arsenal reportedly maintain a loose interest in Ivan Toney of Brentford for the role, while Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres has also attracted their attention this summer.

Suggestion Arsenal would pay up to £60m for Gyokeres

Journalist Steve Kay, speaking on KS1TV (via The Boot Room), suggests Arsenal would pay up to £60 million to sign Gyokeres from Sporting - and he made the claim when discussing their interest in Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

"If he (Guimaraes) became available, similarly to Gyokeres, at about £50-60m, I’m sure he’d be someone we’d be looking at, but at the price they want, I think they more or less immediately said no," said Kay.

The Sweden international's contract includes an £86 million release clause, with the "unplayable" striker scoring 43 goals in just 50 appearances across all competitions last season.