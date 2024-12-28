Arsenal have been tipped to go after a new wide player in the January transfer window following injuries to Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling, and it is now suggested that a Bayern Munich star could be up for grabs on a temporary deal.

Bukayo Saka out until March as Arsenal target new winger

On Friday, manager Mikel Arteta shared the news that Saka could be out until March after undergoing surgery on his hamstring problem.

The England star was forced off in the 24th minute during Arsenal's 5-1 win over Crystal Palace last weekend, with news then emerging that Saka was set for a lengthy absence in what is a real blow for Arsenal.

Arteta has since confirmed the expected timeline for Saka's recovery, and it makes for grim reading, as the 23-year-old appears likely to be sidelined for over two months.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Brentford (away) January 1 Brighton (away) January 4 Tottenham (home) January 15 Aston Villa (home) January 18 Wolves (away) January 25

"He had a procedure," said Arteta in his post-Ipswich press conference.

"Everything went well, but unfortunately he will be out for many, many weeks. I said many weeks, so I think it will be more than two months. I don't know exactly how much longer.

"It will depend on how the scar tissue starts to heal, the first week or so, the mobility of that. Let's see, it's very difficult to say."

Gabriel Martinelli played on the right wing in place of Saka during Arsenal's 1-0 win over Ipswich on Friday, while Gabriel Jesus can also play out wide when required, so there are existing options at Arteta's disposal.

However, credible media sources have shared that Arsenal are scouring the market for a new winger in January (The Athletic), with targets for the position emerging over the last week.

Dani Olmo is reportedly on Arsenal's radar heading into the new year as the Spain international could leave Barcelona for free next month due to ongoing registration issues with La Liga.

Depending on developments, it could become the biggest available bargain of the January window, leaving little wonder that Arsenal are monitoring this situation.

Suggestion Arsenal could sign Kingsley Coman on loan in January

Olmo isn't their only potential target, though, with reliable journalist Simon Collings of Standard Sport hinting that Bayern winger Kingsley Coman may be up for grabs.

The France international, who commanded a price tag of around £42 million in the last transfer window, has bagged four goals and two assists in 19 appearances across all competitions this season.

Collings suggests that Arsenal could have the option of signing Coman on loan from Bayern when the window reopens, and listed the 28-year-old as a possible incoming for the Gunners when discussing their activity for January.

Coman's extensive injury record is a cause for concern when evaluating a possible swoop, but there is little denying his quality when fit, available and firing.

“King is one of the most important players for us," said former Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann in 2022.

"He has the ability to solve any one-on-one situation on the pitch. King is one of the best players in Europe when it comes to wingers. He’s also a brilliant character and an important part of the dressing room."