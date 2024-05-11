There's been a suggestion this week that Chelsea could well make an offer to sign a £52 million player from Paris-Saint Germain this summer.

Chelsea planning to sign new attackers for 2024/2025

Whether manager Mauricio Pochettino remains in the dugout for next season or not, it is widely believed that Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly will be looking to upgrade the club's attacking options.

The Blues have been tipped to bring in a world-class striker for a long time now, with reports dating as far back as last year suggesting they're firmly in the race to sign Napoli star Victor Osimhen as one option for the role.

Other interesting names, like RB Leipzig sensation Benjamin Sesko, are also rumoured to be on Chelsea's radar for 2024/2025. Pochettino has been largely reliant on Cole Palmer, and to a lesser extent Nicolas Jackson, for the vast majority of their forward threat this term - with club chiefs aiming to change that.

Chelsea's top scorers in the Premier League this season Goals Cole Palmer 21 Nicolas Jackson 13 Raheem Sterling 6 Conor Gallagher 5 Noni Madueke 5

Chelsea will also seek to add more threat from all over the pitch. Indeed, Boehly and co have their eyes on Crystal Palace star Michael Olise, with some reports suggesting they could use the likes of Raheem Sterling as makeweights in a deal for the Frenchman.

There are other options abroad as well, like Paris-Saint Germain starlet Xavi Simons, who is currently enjoying a very productive loan spell at RB Leipzig in Germany.

The 21-year-old, after bagging 19 goals and eight assists during a loan at PSV Eindhoven last season, continues to show PSG chiefs why he should be given the chance - having racked up seven goals and 11 assists during his stint at Leipzig.

Suggestion Chelsea could make Xavi Simons offer

If PSG opt to cash in on Simons, reports suggest he'll command a £52 million price tag.

As relayed by CBS football correspondent Jonathan Johnson in an interview with CaughtOffside, who specialises in French football, there has been "talk" of a potential Chelsea offer to sign Simons from PSG - but they're likely to run into trouble.

“It will be interesting to see if that’s what Enrique wants, but based on what he’s said publicly, he seems very keen on Simons’ profile," said Johnson on Simons' future in the French capital.

"There’s been talk of potential offers from the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, and Barcelona, but I think it would have to depend on the offer, because I don’t really see PSG doing business unless there’s an offer that’s deemed too good to turn down.

“I expect decisions to be made soon, and PSG’s preparations for next season can even start now, given that they’ve gone out of the Champions League. There’s still a cup final to win, but Ligue 1 has been confirmed, so Enrique can start discussing with the club which positions need reinforcing and how Simons might fit into his plans for next season.”