There's been a suggestion that one "hugely respected" chief is a favourite to replace Edu Gaspar at Arsenal, with manager Mikel Arteta's key club ally departing N5 in what is a real blow for the Spaniard and Gunners.

Edu quits Arsenal as Arteta suffers week to forget

It's been a really regrettable week at the Emirates Stadium, starting with Arteta's side falling seven points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool in the title race after their damning 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United at St. James' Park.

Related Why Edu Gaspar decided to leave Arsenal It comes amid a tough start to the season for the Gunners.

Alexander Isak's only goal of the game secured Eddie Howe his first win since mid-September and Arsenal's second top-flight loss in two weeks. The north Londoners have now gone three straight league matches without victory, and if that isn't rectified immediately, their chase for a first domestic crown in 21 years is seriously threatened - even this early in the campaign.

To add insult to injury, the man responsible for Arteta's hire and an array of key signings like Martin Odegaard has now left his post. Edu arrived back at the club in 2019 after originally donning Arsenal colours during his playing career, first taking up the role of technical director.

Arsenal injury list Predicted return date Takehiro Tomiyasu (Knee) 23/11/2024 Kieran Tierney (Thigh) 23/11/2024 Riccardo Calafiori (Knee) 23/11/2024 Martin Odegaard (Ankle) 10/11/2024

The South American was then promoted to sporting director three years later in 2022, with both Edu and Arteta playing a major role in building this Arsenal project together - liaising with each other on transfers and helping to transform the club from mid-table fodder back to an elite English side.

Evangelos Marinakis has made Edu a double-your-money offer to oversee the development of his club group, with the tycoon targeting him as a possible chief executive. Marinakis, who owns Nottingham Forest, Olympiacos and Rio Ave, has apparently lined Edu up for a key role leading operations at this trio of sides (The Telegraph).

"One of the key points that attracted Edu to Evangelos Marinakis' project is control," said journalist Ben Jacobs on X.

"Like Michael Edwards at FSG, Edu will take on a 'CEO of football' type role (title to be determined) and have the ability to lead on adding clubs."

At Arsenal, the question is who will now step into the 46-year-old's shoes. Arteta is set for a big say on how Arsenal replace Edu, and we personally think Bayer Leverkusen director Simon Rolfes would be a fine choice for Arsenal's new transfer chief.

He's just helped Xabi Alonso achieve a historic unbeaten season domestically, all while operating with fairly limited funds compared to that of Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich.

However, journalist John Cross of The Mirror believes someone else closer to home could actually be a favourite.

Suggestion Jason Ayto is a favourite to replace Edu at Arsenal

Writing a piece for the outlet on Monday, Cross has suggested that assistant director Jason Ayto is an "obvious choice" to replace Edu at Arsenal.

Ayto, who has worked closely under Edu and knows the inner workings of his former boss, is apparently "hugely respected" within the club and could be a major contender to take up the former Valencia midfielder's mantle.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal look internally, at candidates like Ayto, or focus more externally at outsiders. However, one thing is for certain, Arsenal's hierarchy must make an informed decision and take their time - as Edu will be a very hard figure to replace.