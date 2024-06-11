There has been a suggestion that Tottenham are likely to make a proposal for one Euro 2024 player in the next days, coming after they made checks on his situation in the past week.

Spurs expected to make more attacking signings after Werner

The north Londoners, after sealing an extension on Timo Werner's loan deal, are expected to make more attacking signings in the coming weeks - with the transfer window set to open on June 14.

Spurs had originally agreed a half-season temporary deal for Werner in January, which contained a £15 million option to buy the German this summer, but chairman Daniel Levy has since managed to extend the loan until the end of next season.

Werner's new buy option stands at a much cheaper £8.5 million for next summer as well, with the Lilywhites keeping him for an additional 12 months at zero cost and securing his potential future permanent transfer for a lesser fee.

Werner's stats for Tottenham in all competitions last season The numbers (Transfermarkt) Appearances 14 Goals 2 Assists 3 Bookings 1 Minutes played 905 Minutes per goal 408

It comes as a boost for manager Ange Postecoglou who will now have Werner to call upon for his second Premier League campaign in charge, but it remains the case that Spurs are in the market for more attacking signings.

As backed by reliable journalists like Alasdair Gold, Tottenham could still make more key additions in the forward areas. Some reports suggest that Spurs could sign an out-and-out striker to replace Harry Kane, while another wide attacker may also be possible.

Euro 2024 kicks off on Friday, the same day the transfer window opens, and one player who could take part in Germany's opening game against Scotland is Stuttgart winger Chris Fuhrich. The 26-year-old, who Spurs are targeting as a versatile attacking option, could also depart Stuttgart for just £22 million due to the release clause in his contract.

Suggestion Tottenham will make imminent Fuhrich proposal

That is according to CaughtOffside, who also suggest that Tottenham and Chelsea are likely to make a proposal for Fuhrich in the coming days. This comes after the Premier League duo had been making checks on the German this last week, with Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund all keeping tabs from the Bundesliga as well.

La Liga sides could even get involved in the transfer tussle as well, though it is believed that he isn't exactly pining for a move away from Stuttgart as things stand. He chipped in with eight goals and seven assists in the German top flight last season, helping his side finish above Bayern in second.