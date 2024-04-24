There has been a suggestion this week that West Ham could have an option to re-hire a former backroom coach to replace manager David Moyes.

Moyes looking almost certain to leave West Ham

Reliable media outlets have reported in the last few days that Moyes, after nearly four years in east London, is looking more and more likely to leave this summer when his current contract expires.

The Scotsman's terms run out on June 30, and if West Ham officially declare this is the end of an era soon, then supporters will be waving goodbye to their most successful manager in recent history.

Moyes has lead the club to successive European qualification campaigns and guided them to a UEFA Europa Conference League triumph in Prague last year, but a large section of fans feel now is the time to move on amid complaints over his pragmatic style and concerns over Moyes' suitability to take them forward.

As widely reported, West Ham held talks with coveted Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim in London on Monday. The Portuguese boarded a private jet and flew into England for discussions with the Premier League side, and has since returned to his homeland.

However, he isn't the only coach on their radar, with West Ham assessing numerous managerial options as chairman David Sullivan is "inundated" with potential Moyes replacements (Graeme Bailey).

West Ham's league finishes under Moyes Season 14th 2022/2023 7th 2021/2022 6th 2020/2021 16th 2019/2020

The likes of Wolves boss Gary O'Neil, Julen Lopetegui and others are said to feature prominently in West Ham's thinking, and whoever they decide to appoint post-Moyes will be a crucial decision for the Hammers board to make.

Now, as pointed out by Claret & Hugh writer and club insider Sean Whetstone, another candidate could be Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic.

Terzic could be an option to replace Moyes at West Ham

Indeed, Terzic may well be an available option for West Ham to replace Moyes, who interestingly worked under Slaven Bilic at West Ham between 2015-2017. The 41-year-old is apparently the "kind of coach that would appeal" to technical director Tim Steidten as well.

"One option potentially available to the West Ham board is Borussia Dortmund head count Edin Terzić," wrote Whetstone on X.

"The 41-year-old German-Croatian worked under Slaven Bilic as a first team coach at West Ham between 2015-2017. Borussia Dortmund currently sit fifth Bundesliga and is the kind of coach that would appeal to Tim Steidten"

His experience working at West Ham already, having an insight into how the club his run and presumably a relationship with chiefs behind-the-scenes, could make this potential hire one to watch heading into this summer.

It's also worth nothing that he's guided Dortmund to the semi-finals of the Champions League, where they will face off against PSG.