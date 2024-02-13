Some interesting detail has surfaced on goings-on behind-the-scenes at West Ham, with manager David Moyes not the only one facing scrutiny.

Manager reports emerge as pressure piles on Moyes

The Hammers head coach was already under growing pressure before their 6-0 home defeat to Arsenal last weekend, but the historic loss has now put Moyes in a far more precarious position.

West Ham are yet to win a game in 2024, and with Moyes' contract expiring at the end of this season as things stand, it is believed that their turbulent recent form has put new deal talks on hold for the time being (Jason Burt).

Reports suggest that West Ham are exploring managerial alternatives to Moyes, in case the London Stadium hierarchy opt against extending the Scotsman's stay after what has been a memorable few years.

The east Londoners have qualified for Europe in all three of their last three full seasons under Moyes, and the 60-year-old also guided them to their first major trophy since the 1980s with an historic Conference League triumph in Prague.

West Ham league finishes under Moyes Season 14th 22/23 6th 21/22 7th 20/21 16th 19/20

However, their league form has also left a lot to be desired in parts, with West Ham narrowly avoiding a drop to The Championship last season amid some complaints over Moyes' dogged style of play.

“Let’s be fair, over the last three years it’s been the best time West Ham have ever had," said Moyes after West Ham's defeat to Arsenal.

Sixth and seventh in the league, semi-final of the Europa League, a final of a European cup competition and I still think this club has grown. Undoubtedly, we’ve had a terrible day today and I understand them [the fans] leaving but sometimes at football clubs you are going to have bad days. Today we had a bad day and I certainly won’t forget the good ones.

“The disappointing thing for me is I don’t think since I’ve come back to the club … I don’t think my team has defended in that way. Ever. We were weak, we didn’t do our jobs well enough. We didn’t fight to contain it harder and make sure that we didn’t concede and we could have conceded other goals as well."

Moyes certainly wasn't helped by West Ham's lacklustre January transfer window, either, as the club failed to replace both Said Benrahma and Pablo Fornals who departed West Ham in dramatic fashion on deadline day.

The Irons have been criticised for their failure to bring in a new forward, and according to journalist Graeme Bailey, co-chairman David Sullivan isn't exactly pleased with technical director Tim Steidten as a result.

Sullivan annoyed with Steidten after January failures at West Ham

Writing for HITC, Bailey claims Sullivan is growing "increasingly frustrated" with Steidten, as well as Moyes, with the German seeing more than "half a dozen deals" set up only to fall through.

Indeed, West Ham missed out on agreements for Ismaila Sarr, Stephen Bergwijn, Marcos Leonardo, Ibrahim Osman, Jota, Hugo Ekitike and Armando Broja, according to this report, which has apparently been down to ongoing issues between Moyes and Steidten.

Their only signing of the window came in the form of Man City midfielder Kalvin Phillips on loan, and he hasn't exactly got off to the best start.