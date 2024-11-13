West Ham United majority shareholder David Sullivan has already made a decision on hiring one potential Julen Lopetegui replacement, as murmurs continue to surround the Spaniard's immediate future in east London.

Lopetegui fails to beat Everton as West Ham pressure grows

The Hammers' 0-0 draw against Everton last weekend was billed by some as a must-win game for Lopetegui (Jacob Steinberg), so their bore draw stalemate at home to Sean Dyche's strugglers certainly wouldn't have helped to ease the noise surrounding the 58-year-old's possible dismissal.

Questions have been asked about Lopetegui's approaches to games and consistent use of out-of-form players like Guido Rodriguez and Carlos Soler, with West Ham sitting 14th in the table and winning just three league games all season.

West Ham are believed to be sounding out managerial candidates to replace Lopetegui, even if no final decision has been made yet. Of the managers linked with moves to West Ham, ex-FC Porto boss Sergio Conceicao, former Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic, Stuttgart's Sebastian Hoeness, ex-Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand and former Benfica tactician Roger Schmidt.

Match Date Opponent Competition Result #13 09/11/2024 Everton (H) Premier League 0-0 draw #12 02/11/2024 Nottingham Forest (A) Premier League 3-0 loss #11 27/10/2024 Man United (H) Premier League 2-1 win #10 19/10/2024 Tottenham (A) Premier League 4-1 loss #9 05/10/2024 Ipswich (H) Premier League 4-1 win #8 28/09/2024 Brentford (A) Premier League 1-1 draw #7 25/09/2024 Liverpool (A) Carabao Cup 5-1 loss #6 21/09/2024 Chelsea (H) Premier League 3-0 loss #5 14/09/2024 Fulham (A) Premier League 1-1 draw #4 31/08/2024 Man City (H) Premier League 3-1 loss #3 28/08/2024 Bournemouth (H) Carabao Cup 1-0 win #2 24/08/2024 Crystal Palace (A) Premier League 2-0 win #1 17/08/2024 Aston Villa (H) Premier League 2-1 loss

West Ham failed to score for the second game in a row against Everton, and Arsenal legend Martin Keown is convinced the Spaniard has lost his dressing room.

"It's like Lopetegui has lost the players a little bit, he is shouting from the sidelines but some of his players are walking around," Keown said (via The Mirror). "It looks a stroll in the park for Everton at the moment and that is a real worry for West Ham."

West Ham make decision on hiring Graham Potter

According to GiveMeSport, an update has come to light on the prospect of West Ham hiring out-of-work former Brighton boss Graham Potter. Sullivan has already made a decision on appointing Potter to replace Lopetegui, and as per GMS, it is a polite no to the Englishman - who hasn't been in a job since being sacked by Chelsea in April 2023.

There are concerns within the West Ham boardroom that the 49-year-old is a "risky" appointment, despite the fine job he did at Brighton, where he laid the foundations for Roberto De Zerbi and Fabian Hürzeler to impress in his wake.

Pep Guardiola once called Potter "the best" English manager, with Adam Lallana also branding the tactician "world-class" during their time together at the Amex.