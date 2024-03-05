West Ham United and chairman David Sullivan have been told they could sign a "bargain" replacement for Lucas Paqueta, and he may be available for "next to nothing".

Lucas Paqueta exit fears surround West Ham

Supporters reluctantly waved goodbye to former club captain and fan favourite Declan Rice last summer, and if recent reports are to be believed, Paqueta may well follow the England international to pastures new.

Paqueta is attracting interest from Man City, Arsenal, Aston Villa and Tottenham ahead of the summer window, with reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano lifting the lid on an £85 million buy-out clause which becomes active in June.

West Ham's next fixtures in all competitions Date SC Freiburg March 7th Burnley March 10th SC Freiburg March 14th Aston Villa March 17th Newcastle United March 30th

The 26-year-old has started 20 league matches, scoring two goals and assisting five others, and has been one of West Ham's star players alongside winger Jarrod Bowen.

“Lucas was terrific,” Moyes said on Paqueta. “He drives me mad sometimes but everybody who watched him would have said: ‘This player has got incredible talent’.

“There is a word that goes around, a maverick. He is that for us. It is really important we get him in and adapt to him and accept some of his things. He may not do things which are what I would say conventional but we are really enjoying him at the moment and he is terrific at taking the ball under pressure. But also there are moments when I say: ‘What are you doing?’”

Paqueta attracted real interest from Man City last summer, and were attempting to get a deal done, but their move was put on ice following investigations into the South American's alleged gambling breaches.

West Ham have "world-class" Dybala opportunity

He's set to be a hot topic of discussion again this year, and journalist Robin Bairner has claimed in a piece for Football Transfers that West Ham have a "world-class" opportunity to sign Paulo Dybala as a replacement.

Even though they play different positions, Bairner says that Paqueta's level of excitement could be replicated by Dybala, who's scored 12 goals and assisted seven others in 19 league appearances this season.

Dybala's contract also contains a pretty tantalising £12 million release clause, which Roma are working "hard" to eradicate right now. This sort of fee, as per Bairner, is a potential "bargain" with the World Cup winner also bringing plenty of pedigree to the table.

Pundit Paddy Kenny, speaking to Football Insider on Tottenham's links to Dybala in 2021, called him a would-be "statement" signing.

“But you look at the players Tottenham did sign, two of them from Juventus," said Kenny. “Conte was at Juve as well so if he stays at Tottenham then maybe he can convince Dybala to join. What a statement that would be, by the way, he’s a brilliant player and one Tottenham would love to have.”