A report has shared David Sullivan's new stance on sacking under-fire West Ham United boss Julen Lopetegui, with the east Londoners also sounding out a potential replacement who's won Manager of the Year in his country three times.
West Ham told to sack Lopetegui after disappointing start
The Spaniard always had huge shoes to fill after David Moyes, who guided the Irons to their first major trophy in decades, but many would've expected a slightly more promising start to the new Premier League season than this.
Saudi side make £83 million out-of-window offer to sign West Ham star
The Middle East has emerged as a potential destination for him.
Lopetegui has managed just two wins in the top flight so far, going from late August to October without a single victory before their much-needed 4-1 demolition of newly-promoted Ipswich Town at the London Stadium.
However, a dismal loss to capital rivals Tottenham by the same scoreline followed soon after, which has piled more pressure on Lopetegui after technical director Tim Steidten backed him with a near-£120 million summer warchest.
|
West Ham summer signings
|
From
|
Fee (Transfermarkt)
|
Maximilian Kilman
|
Wolves
|
€47.5m
|
Crysencio Summerville
|
Leeds United
|
€29.3m
|
Niclas Fullkrug
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
€27m
|
Luis Guilherme
|
Palmeiras
|
€23m
|
Mohamadou Kante
|
Paris FC
|
Undisclosed
|
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|
Man Utd
|
€18m
|
Wes Foderingham
|
Sheffield United
|
Free transfer
|
Guido Rodriguez
|
Real Betis
|
Free transfer
|
Jean-Clair Todibo
|
Nice
|
Loan transfer
|
Carlos Soler
|
PSG
|
Loan transfer
|
West Ham summer departures
|
To
|
Fee (Transfermarkt)
|
Flynn Downes
|
Southampton
|
€17.85m
|
James Ward-Prowse
|
Nottingham Forest
|
Loan
|
Maxwel Cornet
|
Southampton
|
Loan
|
Kurt Zouma
|
Al-Shabab
|
Loan
|
Nayef Aguerd
|
Real Sociedad
|
Loan
|
Said Benrahma
|
Lyon
|
€14.4m
|
Angelo Ogbonna
|
Watford
|
Free transfer
|
Thilo Kehrer
|
Monaco
|
€11m
|
Nathan Trott
|
FC Copenhagen
|
€1.5m
|
Ben Johnson
|
Ipswich Town
|
Free transfer
|
Joseph Anang
|
St Patrick's Athletic
|
Free transfer
West Ham face Manchester United on Sunday, with the clash representing a very important one for both Lopetegui and Erik ten Hag, as both tacticians battle to save their jobs.
There have been calls for West Ham to sack Lopetegui already, with journalist Dean Jones telling Sullivan and co to go out and find a replacement for the 58-year-old who clearly isn't their right fit.
In the event West Ham decide to part company with the ex-Real Madrid, Spain and Wolves boss, it is believed that former Hammers backroom coach Edin Terzic is a candidate to replace Lopetegui.
West Ham sound out Sergio Conceicao as Sullivan makes Lopetegui decision
According to The Boot Room, former FC Porto boss Sergio Conceicao is a candidate to succeed West Ham's current boss as well.
Indeed, the Primeira Liga title-winning boss has won his country's Manager of the Year award on three separate occasions, but recently decided to leave Porto after seven years in the summer.
Chelsea were apparently offered Conceicao before electing to appoint Enzo Maresca, with West Ham now taking an interest in the 49-year-old. TBR write that West Ham are sounding out Conceicao as a potential Lopetegui replacement, but as things stand, Sullivan maintains his backing of the coach and wants to give him more time.
The Portuguese has won a grand total of 12 major trophies, with 11 of them coming during his time at Porto and one way back in 2011 - a Belgian cup triumph in charge of Standard Liege.