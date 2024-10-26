A report has shared David Sullivan's new stance on sacking under-fire West Ham United boss Julen Lopetegui, with the east Londoners also sounding out a potential replacement who's won Manager of the Year in his country three times.

West Ham told to sack Lopetegui after disappointing start

The Spaniard always had huge shoes to fill after David Moyes, who guided the Irons to their first major trophy in decades, but many would've expected a slightly more promising start to the new Premier League season than this.

Lopetegui has managed just two wins in the top flight so far, going from late August to October without a single victory before their much-needed 4-1 demolition of newly-promoted Ipswich Town at the London Stadium.

However, a dismal loss to capital rivals Tottenham by the same scoreline followed soon after, which has piled more pressure on Lopetegui after technical director Tim Steidten backed him with a near-£120 million summer warchest.

West Ham summer signings From Fee (Transfermarkt) Maximilian Kilman Wolves €47.5m Crysencio Summerville Leeds United €29.3m Niclas Fullkrug Borussia Dortmund €27m Luis Guilherme Palmeiras €23m Mohamadou Kante Paris FC Undisclosed Aaron Wan-Bissaka Man Utd €18m Wes Foderingham Sheffield United Free transfer Guido Rodriguez Real Betis Free transfer Jean-Clair Todibo Nice Loan transfer Carlos Soler PSG Loan transfer West Ham summer departures To Fee (Transfermarkt) Flynn Downes Southampton €17.85m James Ward-Prowse Nottingham Forest Loan Maxwel Cornet Southampton Loan Kurt Zouma Al-Shabab Loan Nayef Aguerd Real Sociedad Loan Said Benrahma Lyon €14.4m Angelo Ogbonna Watford Free transfer Thilo Kehrer Monaco €11m Nathan Trott FC Copenhagen €1.5m Ben Johnson Ipswich Town Free transfer Joseph Anang St Patrick's Athletic Free transfer

West Ham face Manchester United on Sunday, with the clash representing a very important one for both Lopetegui and Erik ten Hag, as both tacticians battle to save their jobs.

There have been calls for West Ham to sack Lopetegui already, with journalist Dean Jones telling Sullivan and co to go out and find a replacement for the 58-year-old who clearly isn't their right fit.

In the event West Ham decide to part company with the ex-Real Madrid, Spain and Wolves boss, it is believed that former Hammers backroom coach Edin Terzic is a candidate to replace Lopetegui.

West Ham sound out Sergio Conceicao as Sullivan makes Lopetegui decision

According to The Boot Room, former FC Porto boss Sergio Conceicao is a candidate to succeed West Ham's current boss as well.

Indeed, the Primeira Liga title-winning boss has won his country's Manager of the Year award on three separate occasions, but recently decided to leave Porto after seven years in the summer.

Chelsea were apparently offered Conceicao before electing to appoint Enzo Maresca, with West Ham now taking an interest in the 49-year-old. TBR write that West Ham are sounding out Conceicao as a potential Lopetegui replacement, but as things stand, Sullivan maintains his backing of the coach and wants to give him more time.

The Portuguese has won a grand total of 12 major trophies, with 11 of them coming during his time at Porto and one way back in 2011 - a Belgian cup triumph in charge of Standard Liege.