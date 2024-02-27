Leeds United turn their attention away from their push to secure automatic promotion out of the Championship as they prepare for FA Cup action on Wednesday night.

The Whites are due to travel away from Yorkshire to take on Premier League side Chelsea in the fifth round at Stamford Bridge, with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.

Mauricio Pochettino's team are fresh off the back of a devastating 1-0 loss to Liverpool in extra-time in the final of the League Cup at Wembley on Sunday, whilst Daniel Farke's men should be full of confidence after their 3-1 win over Leicester City on Friday.

Leeds are second in the Championship as it stands, six points behind the Foxes, and appear on course to return to the top-flight at the first time of asking.

With the primary focus possibly on the league and a number of injury doubts, the German head coach could make some changes to the starting XI that beat Leicester last week.

Here is FFC's predicted Leeds line-up to take on top-flight opposition at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night...

1 Illan Meslier

Farke stuck with his first-choice number one - Illan Meslier - for both FA Cup clashes with Plymouth Argyle, which suggests that the French colossus will once again keep his place for this match in London.

2 Connor Roberts

The first change to the starting XI could come in the right-back position with Connor Roberts coming in for his full debut for the club in place of Archie Gray.

This cup match is the perfect opportunity for the Wales international to be unleashed from the start for the first time since joining from Burnley on loan on deadline day.

Roberts came on and scored to make it 1-1 against Leicester at Elland Road on Friday, with a composed right-footed finish inside the box, and could be rewarded with a start against the Blues.

3 Joe Rodon

Tottenham Hotspur loanee Joe Rodon should keep his place at the heart of the defence as he has been a solid operator throughout the campaign so far.

The Wales international has won 66% of his duels in the Championship this season and could be tasked with keeping the likes of Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson quiet.

4 Liam Cooper

Another change to the team could come on the left side of the centre-back pairing. Club captain Liam Cooper played 210 minutes across the two fourth round games against Plymouth, which suggests that he may be Farke's go-to option in the FA Cup.

The Scotland international has only started seven Championship matches so far this season and this cup match is a great chance to provide him with some minutes.

Cooper's return to the starting XI would then allow Ethan Ampadu to move back into his more natural midfield position, which would also allow Ilia Gruev to sit on the bench and rest up ahead of the weekend's clash with Huddersfield.

5 Junior Firpo

Junior Firpo is another player who could keep his place in the team. The former Barcelona left-back could play ahead of summer signing Sam Byram, who has only just returned to training and may not be ready to be thrown in from the start against Premier League opposition this week.

He has provided four assists in nine Championship starts so far this season and could provide an attacking threat down the left flank for the Whites.

6 Ethan Ampadu

In the middle of the park, Ampadu could start in the holding midfield position against the club Leeds signed him on a permanent deal from last summer.

The Wales international has been deployed at centre-back since the turn of the year, due to Pascal Struijk's absence through injury, but Cooper's return could free him up to return to his natural role.

7 Glen Kamara

Alongside Ampadu, Glen Kamara could keep his place in midfield after an impressive performance against Leicester at Elland Road on Friday.

FFC picked him out as the real hero of the night for Farke as he won five of his eight duels on the ground and completed 93% of his attempted passes.

8 Wilfried Gnonto

On the right of the attacking trio behind the starting number nine, Wilfried Gnonto could start and look to cause problems for Ben Chilwell at left-back, should he also start, for Chelsea.

He has been on an impressive run of form at the top end of the pitch with a return of four goals and one assist in his last six appearances in all competitions.

9 Joel Piroe

Joel Piroe started as the number nine against Leicester but could be forced back into a number ten position, which is where he started the season after his move from Swansea.

Patrick Bamford and Georginio Rutter are both injury doubts and Farke could be left without many options in the final third if they both miss out, and this could result in the Dutch attacker being moved back.

10 Jaidon Anthony

On the left of the attack, Jaidon Anthony could be called upon as Crysensio Summerville rolled his ankle in training and could miss the game through injury.

There is no need to risk the Dutch winger in a cup game so he should miss out for this clash and open up a spot for the Bournemouth loanee to return to the starting XI.

Anthony, who was once hailed for his "incredible" work by ex-boss Scott Parker, scored in the fourth round clash with Plymouth at Elland Road, curling in a superb shot from distance.

11 Mateo Joseph

The final change to the line-up could come in the centre-forward position as Rutter's potential absence could provide youngster Mateo Joseph with a huge opportunity to impress in a Premier League stadium against top-tier opposition.

He has scored 19 goals in 33 matches for the Whites at U21s level but is yet to find the back of the net in 19 appearances for the first-team side.

The injuries to Rutter and Bamford could force Farke's hand to unleash the talented gem from the start. It would be a fantastic game for him to finally score his first goal for the senior team, and hopefully he grasps his chance if it comes.