Sunderland’s striker position is still a topic of much deliberation.

The Black Cats seemingly possessed the perfect marksman to score the lion's share of the goals when they signed Ross Stewart in 2021.

During his first full season, the Scot was instrumental in the club’s promotion from League 1 to the Championship, scoring 26 times, netting in the play-off final, and being named the PFA Fans Player of the Year.

The 27-year-old began his Championship career in scintillating fashion notching 13 goal contributions in as many games. However, this eye-catching form has been intercepted by two, damaging long-term injuries, which means he’s missed 38 games in the last year.

After losing the season opener 2-1 against newly-promoted Ipswich Town, Tony Mowbray is aware that the club requires more attacking reinforcements if they are to compete in the top six yet again.

He said:

“Hopefully there will be some more attacking options in the building in the next week or two, they'll have to settle into the environment and get used to everybody.

"I think we'll get stronger, in six or seven weeks we might have Ross through the middle and Bradley in behind and that with Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts out wide looks a formidable attacking line up.”

But, playing reliance upon a forward who has suffered serious hamstring and Achilles issues to instantly come back firing is a questionable strategy.

One name that has been tipped to support Stewart is Matthis Abline.

What’s the latest on Matthis Abline to Sunderland?

According to reports in France (via the Sunderland Echo), the Wearside giants are linked with Abline but are facing competition from Middlesbrough to land the striker.

Would Matthis Abline be a good signing for Sunderland?

Whilst remaining in the infancy of his career and possessing limited first-team experience, the 20-year-old has still amassed a respectable reputation and could be a decent option.

In 27 appearances as a centre-forward, Abline has registered 15 goal contributions.

Despite only starting eight Ligue 1 games last term, the Frenchman still ranks within the top 26% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for progressive carries and successful take-ons per 90.

The youngster has been described as a “top talent” by football reporter Tom Maston, and he became Rennes’ youngster scorer in European competition when he netted in a group-stage draw with Larnaca in 2021.

Stewart’s potential legacy at the Stadium of Light has been derailed by a series of unfortunate injuries, and it seems that the club is back in the hunt for a player to ruthlessly emulate the potent goal-scoring record of Jermain Defoe.

In consecutive Premier League seasons between 2015 and 2017, the Englishman bagged 30 times. David Moyes once lauded the veteran as “priceless” and across his illustrious career, he hit 163 Premier League goals.

During his time up north, he was the club’s most important and influential player and Stewart’s patchy fitness record has paved the way for a new player to possibly take Defoe’s mantle.

Sunderland are a massive club, that undoubtedly should host top-flight football on a weekly basis. Therefore, with options such as Bradley Dack, the returning Stewart, and possibly Abline, they could head the club’s long-awaited return back to where it belongs.

Whilst the young forward has never played outside of his home country, he is clearly a lethal threat in the final third - given his eye-catching contributions in such little game time - and that makes him a real candidate to fill the void left behind by Defoe this season.

Should Mowbray and co win the race for his signature, then the Black Cats could well have a generational frontline talent on their hands, just like the former fan-favourite in his heyday.