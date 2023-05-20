Sunderland are thought to be in advanced talks over a move for Birmingham City midfielder Jobe Bellingham, Sky Sports report.

What’s the latest Sunderland transfer news?

The Black Cats came close to making back-to-back playoff finals but fell just short after a semi-final defeat to Luton Town.

Manager Tony Mowbray was left fighting for his job, with the likes of RB Salzburg boss Matthias Jaissle, former Alanyaspor manager Francesco Farioli and ex-New York Red Bulls coach Gerhard Struber linked with taking over at The Stadium of Light.

However, the club are now set to stick with Mowbray and are already planning to bolster the squad with new signings, and it looks as if Bellingham, younger brother of Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham, could be the first to arrive over the coming months.

Sky Sports shared a transfer update in the last 48 hours regarding Sunderland and Bellingham. They claimed that the Black Cats are in advanced talks over a deal and are confident of finalising a transfer.

A move could set Sunderland back £3m however, they are confident the midfielder can improve in the north east, with first-team coach Mike Dodds and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman appearing to be key to a move. Dodds previously helped Jude come through at Birmingham and is close to the Bellingham family, whereas Speakman also previously worked in the Midlands.

Bellingham was at The Stadium of Light for the playoff first leg against Luton and is open to the idea of moving to another Championship side.

Who is Jobe Bellingham?

Bellingham is primarily an attacking midfielder and can also play on either wing if required. Already sponsored by Adidas, the teenager holds a €3m Transfermarkt valuation and enjoyed a breakthrough season at first-team level with Birmingham, making 23 appearances in all competitions.

He appears to be highly rated, with football talent scout Jacek Kulig describing the player as a "huge talent". Should he continue to develop over the coming years, Sunderland may well look back on this transfer as an extremely shrewd piece of business, and hopefully, he will go on to help the Black Cats return to the Premier League over the coming years.