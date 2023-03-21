Sunderland are likely to trigger the buy clause included in midfielder Edouard Michut’s contract this summer, according to reports.

The Lowdown: Attracting interest

The Frenchman made the move to the Championship in August 2022 when he put pen to paper on a season-long loan from Paris Saint-Germain, and has been impressing under Tony Mowbray ever since.

The Black Cats star’s performances at the Stadium of Light have been eye-catching to the extent that he is already attracting interest from potential suitors in the English top flight as revealed by Fabrizio Romano:

“Understand Edouard Michut deal has €2.5m buy option included, up to €5m if Sunderland will go up to Premier League — it was agreed with PSG last summer.

“Been told Fulham are now among clubs following the situation of Michut ahead of summer transfer window.”

The Latest: Michut set to stay?

According to the Sunderland Echo, Michut’s contract does indeed have the option to buy already agreed, which the northeast outfit are keen to take up.

Following the 20-year-old’s recent displays, it’s reported that the club are ‘increasingly likely’ to trigger the clause that was inserted into his deal during negotiations with PSG last summer.

The Verdict: Boost for Mowbray

Speaking after Sunderland’s U21s game vs Leeds back in October 2022, Mowbray was full of praise for Michut:

"Edouard Michut showed what a lovely footballer is, passing the ball between the lines. He was competitive in the game and I think he covered 13 kilometres as well.”

The Nike-sponsored maestro has scored one goal in 20 senior appearances since joining whilst also netting for the club’s youth side before making the step up to the first team (Transfermarkt).

The Aix-les-Bains native currently ranks in the 95th percentile for successful take-ons alongside total number of tackles per game, showing that he’s able to make an impact at both ends of the pitch.

The Black Cats ace also provides the boss with excellent versatility with his ability to operate in defensive, central and attacking midfield, so is a useful option to have in the building.

Despite his young age, Michut has already won two titles, Ligue 1 and the French Cup, with Paris Saint-Germain as well as participating in the Champions League, and he would be an extremely exciting permanent acquisition for Sunderland.