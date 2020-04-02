 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Sunderland News
Former Sunderland forward Stephen Elliott slams Charlie Methven

Former Sunderland forward Stephen Elliott slams Charlie Methven

by Ben Goodwin share
1 minute read 2/4/2020 | 12:10pm

Former Sunderland player Stephen Elliott has slammed Charlie Methven for his actions in the second series of Netflix’s Sunderland ‘Til I Die.

While Luke O’Nien comes out like an absolute star and Jack Ross appears to have been hard done by, the one man who has got everyone talking in the second series of the hit Netflix show is Methven.

The Greatest Bargains in Premier League history – How much did they cost?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 15

N’Golo Kante from Caen to Leicester City, 2015

The former executive director, who was appointed by Stewart Donald back in 2018, left the club in December 2019, per The Chronicle, but plays a leading role in the show, leaving Elliott unimpressed.

Indeed, the former director rants at the club staff on several occasions even just within the opening couple of episodes, and the David Brent comparisons have been flying around Twitter.

While the replies to Elliott’s tweet suggest some supporters are behind Methven, saying he was right to call out the shambolic business behind the scenes, the former Black Cat’s comments on the language involved are certainly true, as many of the scenes are more like an argument in a pub than a workplace.

Sunderland fans, what did you make of the Methven and the series as a whole? One former player has already come out in support of Jack Ross

Article title: Former Sunderland forward Stephen Elliott slams Charlie Methven

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 