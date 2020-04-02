Former Sunderland forward Stephen Elliott slams Charlie Methven

Former Sunderland player Stephen Elliott has slammed Charlie Methven for his actions in the second series of Netflix’s Sunderland ‘Til I Die.

While Luke O’Nien comes out like an absolute star and Jack Ross appears to have been hard done by, the one man who has got everyone talking in the second series of the hit Netflix show is Methven.

The former executive director, who was appointed by Stewart Donald back in 2018, left the club in December 2019, per The Chronicle, but plays a leading role in the show, leaving Elliott unimpressed.

You wouldn’t speak to your worse enemy the way Charlie Methven spoke to sone of the staff on that. The fact that some of the people he was speaking to were ladies is absolute atrocious!! Don’t think Donald is as bad as him but that’s not saying much. #STID2 — Stephen Elliott (@SleevesElliott) April 1, 2020

Indeed, the former director rants at the club staff on several occasions even just within the opening couple of episodes, and the David Brent comparisons have been flying around Twitter.

While the replies to Elliott’s tweet suggest some supporters are behind Methven, saying he was right to call out the shambolic business behind the scenes, the former Black Cat’s comments on the language involved are certainly true, as many of the scenes are more like an argument in a pub than a workplace.

Sunderland fans, what did you make of the Methven and the series as a whole? One former player has already come out in support of Jack Ross…