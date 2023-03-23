Sunderland are monitoring Villarreal forward Haissem Hassan ahead of a potential move to the Championship, according to reports.

The Lowdown: Hassan profiled

The Black Cats have a history of signing and developing younger players, with some of those born overseas in France, including the likes of Edouard Michut and Pierre Ekwah, and the 21-year-old seems to have been identified as another potential target at the Stadium of Light.

The Yellow Submarines winger currently plays his football for the B side in La Liga, but having now entered the final 18 months of his contract, is attracting interest from all across Europe.

The Latest: Sunderland eyeing Hassan

According to French news outlet L'Equipe (via Football League World), Sunderland are just one of several clubs who are ‘tracking’ Hassan ahead of the 2023/24 term.

Tony Mowbray’s outfit, Brentford, Udinese, Anderlecht, Eibar, Alaves, Bordeaux and RC Lens are all ‘keen’ on completing a deal for the promising young starlet in the upcoming summer window.

The Paris native has completed loan spells throughout his career, but considering the fact that he will soon be out of contract and he’s not signed an extension, the interested potential suitors are going to ‘attempt’ to secure his services on a permanent basis.

The Verdict: One for the future

Hassan has been hailed a ‘quality’ player by talent scout Jacek Kulig and he would be an excellent signing for the future of Sunderland should he put pen to paper in the northeast in the months ahead.

The Nike-sponsored attacker has clocked up 11 assists and netted five goals throughout his career so far, and is currently averaging 2.32 shots per game, highlighting how prolific he can be and the bags of potential he has in his locker despite his young age.

The left-footed ace has also whipped 43 crosses into the box this term alone which shows his desire to provide his teammates with teasing deliveries should he not always be able to get on the scoresheet himself.

Villarreal’s gem would add plenty of flexibility to Mowbray’s squad with his versatility to play in five various positions, including on both the left and right flanks, which is a useful attribute to have should any unexpected injuries ever occur.

Finally, Hassan has already made his senior first-team debut in La Liga so knows what is required to step up and perform at the highest level, making him an ideal candidate for the Black Cats to acquire.