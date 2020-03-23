Sunderland fans mention Willis and Maguire in POTY debate

Sunderland could end up unsuccessful this season and that could lead to finger-pointing from the fanbase, with a number of different parties being criticised throughout the season.

Stewart Donald has perhaps been the biggest scapegoat but Phil Parkinson hasn’t escaped fans wrath and neither have players like Charlie Wyke recently.

That being said, some players have stood out above the rest this term and have rightly been receiving credit from fans, with a recent discussion taking place in regard to who should win the club’s Player of the Year award.

The debate was sparked by a suggestion that defender Jordan Willis would be a worthy winner of the award, and many fans share that view since the 25-year-old has enjoyed a stellar debut season at the Stadium of Light.

It's easily Willis. He's been our most consistent player all season. Started 35 out of 36 league games only 1 he missed was because of injury. Him and O'Nien are the only 2 players who haven't been dropped (when fit) this entire season. #safc — Jordan Ramsey (@RamseySAFC) March 22, 2020

Willis all day best player in league one — Lee (@Leeyemmy73) March 23, 2020

Best defender in the league by a country mile and comfortably our best player all season. — Luke Hedley (@LukeJH18) March 22, 2020

Willis is a very understandable choice given Sunderland boast the second best defensive record in League One, particularly as he has been present in the starting line-up more than any other centre-back in the squad.

That shows his important to both Jack Ross and Parkinson, and perhaps without him Sunderland may not be challenging for promotion.

Some of his teammates may feel they have staked a worthy claim to win the award, however, perhaps none moreso than Chris Maguire, who has scored 10 goals and produced nine assists this term.

His contribution was vital in Sunderland transforming their form since Christmas and some supporters have recognised his importance to the team, nominating him as a potential winner as a result.

Maguire and it’s not even close, 10 goals and 9 assists — Parker (@Parkersafc) March 22, 2020

He’s average at best man, Maguire POTY and it’s not close — David Hindmarsh (@DavidHindmarsh7) March 22, 2020

Willis is a half decent player good on his day but I just don’t get the hype, maguire for me https://t.co/3qFY1xgpBU — Daniel Hull (@DanHull22) March 22, 2020

