Ex-Sunderland man Kenwyne Jones posts throwback on Twitter

Sunderland’s promotion bid has been temporarily suspended and that means there hasn’t been a lot for fans to get excited about.

Former player Kenwyne Jones has come to their aid, however, by posting a throwback on social media to his days playing in the red & white stripes.

The striker got his first taste of Premier League football at the Stadium of Light and did reasonably well for the Black Cats.

Are you looking forward to the second season of Sunderland Till I Die

Yes Vote No Vote

He scored 26 goals in 94 league games while also providing 16 assists, but it was his all-round game and strength that made him such a nusiance in a struggling Sunderland side that finished 15th, 16th and 13th in his three seasons at the club.

Phil Parkinson could certainly do with a player like him now considering his three strikers have a combined total of eight league goals this term, and that has led some fans to wish they could still have Jones.

Fancy coming back and being league one top scorer next season Kenwyne? — Dylan Parry (@dylanrparry) March 16, 2020

The former Trinidad & Tobago striker responded to some other fans, telling one that everyday in his career was his favourite, while also putting another supporter in his place when he posed a question about Steve Bruce.

Can care less — Kenwyne J Jones (@kenwynejonestt) March 16, 2020

For some it likely offered a little bit of light relief given there is no football to discuss, and perhaps also recalled the memories of Jones’ fantastic somersault celebrations.

Watch Sunderland Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

Elsewhere, Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips has given a somewhat surprising verdict on the future of one current player…