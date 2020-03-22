Sunderland’s Max Power sends message to supporters

It has now been almost two weeks since Sunderland last played a game of football, and though they have to wait to respond to a 2-0 defeat to Bristol Rovers captain Max Power is remaining optimistic.

The midfielder took to social media to share how he is missing the game, and perhaps the fact that he would ordinarily have been anticipating an upcoming match fed his feeling of anguish.

Possibly thinking that supporters were feeling the same, he attempted to lift spirits by telling fans to focus on what is most importantly currently, and suggested that everyone will get through this tough period if they remain positive.

The likes of Jordan Willis have also been active on social media but there have been few messages such as this for Black Cats’ to heed, though such action from senior club figures can be valuable.

this together. Remain positive, tough times don’t last, tough people do ⚪️🔴 #SAFC — Max Power (@mp_1825) March 20, 2020

It is important that role models such as Power do their bit to inform the public of the necessary steps to take, and he has certainly had an impact as his message has received thousands of likes on Twitter.

It would be encouraging to see his teammates use the power of social media for good, too, whether it is sharing necessary information like above or keeping fans entertained as Luke O’Nien did with his variation of the toilet paper challenge.

