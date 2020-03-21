The best Sunderland Twitter accounts to help stay informed

If you’re a Sunderland fan frantically searching for something to vanquish your thirst for Black Cats’ news then look no further than Football FanCast.

We will be providing daily news, reaction and opinion to all things football in this period where matches are suspended and you may be in self-isolation.

Though there is no football to report on, there could be several key updates from Phil Parkinson and Co over the next few weeks. Stewart Donald, particularly, may have big news as the club is still up for sale.

As well as here, there are other outlets keen to keep you busy with Sunderland content, with a range of former players, journalists and fan accounts attempting to meet all your needs.

The official club Twitter account has been posting flashbacks to past players like Bolo Zenden and Steed Malbranque, but if it’s current news that you’re after then look no further than the five accounts below.

Elliot provides a mixture of content to keep fans entertained. Whether its reminiscing about his superb strikes against Newcastle or discussing the current crop of players, he adds entertainment and information in abundance, and will definitely be able to keep you occupied during the current period. He’s also a fan of the #toiletpaperchallenge.

Perhaps the best Sunderland fan account on Twitter, Roker Report aren’t afraid to share their opinions on matters relating to the players, management or the board whether it’s on their podcast or in article form. They are also the most active out of the accounts listed so be sure to keep an eye out for their updates.

James Hunter is a journalist who writes for The Chronicle and can often be found providing match updates and analysis when the Black Cats are in action, but over the last week he has discussed the effect the season’s suspension could have.

If you have concerns about the season being cancelled and Sunderland’s promotion hopes end, then he’s your man!

Similar to Roker Report in terms of Twitter activity, this page is a great source to see what fans are busy discussing without matches in the frame, and the account has been keeping a close eye on Leyton Orient’s FIFA 20 tournament and the Black Cats’ progress in the virtual world if that kind of thing floats your boat.

The Sunderland Echo reporter is anther who provides great in-depth coverage of the north-east outfit and is one to keep an eye on for any breaking news that may emerge over the coming days. The only slight problem is that he may also fill your timeline with Newcastle related news, too.

