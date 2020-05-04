 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sunderland fans furious at Joe Hugill's imminent exit

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 4/5/2020 | 06:05pm

Sunderland are about to lose yet another promising young talent and it has left many fans at the Stadium of Light absolutely reeling.

According to Echo reporter Phil Smith, Man Utd are closing in on a swoop in for teenage striker Joe Hugill – one of the brightest prospects left in the academy.

The Black Cats have already seen Logan Pye join the Premier League giants whilst Sam Greenwood, Luca Stephenson and Luke Hewitson have also left the club in recent times.

As Hugill is only 16, he is free to leave the club as he’s unable to sign professional terms until he turns 17 later this year. Smith claims the two parties have agreed on a compensation package.

MEN Sport believe this fee is around £300k with United winning the race to land his signature over Arsenal, Spurs and Leeds.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his coaching staff, including head of youth development Nicky Butt, saw the 6 foot 2 teen in action when Sunderland’s U23 side faced the Red Devils’ last year.

But fans in the northeast are furious. Here’s what has been said…

