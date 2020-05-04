Sunderland fans furious at Joe Hugill’s imminent exit

Sunderland are about to lose yet another promising young talent and it has left many fans at the Stadium of Light absolutely reeling.

According to Echo reporter Phil Smith, Man Utd are closing in on a swoop in for teenage striker Joe Hugill – one of the brightest prospects left in the academy.

The single toughest football logo quiz of all time…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 20 Let's start off with an easy one, just to get that finger working... Aston Villa West Ham Scunthorpe Burnley

The Black Cats have already seen Logan Pye join the Premier League giants whilst Sam Greenwood, Luca Stephenson and Luke Hewitson have also left the club in recent times.

As Hugill is only 16, he is free to leave the club as he’s unable to sign professional terms until he turns 17 later this year. Smith claims the two parties have agreed on a compensation package.

What are your thoughts on Stewart Donald?

Get rid! Vote Must stay! Vote

MEN Sport believe this fee is around £300k with United winning the race to land his signature over Arsenal, Spurs and Leeds.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his coaching staff, including head of youth development Nicky Butt, saw the 6 foot 2 teen in action when Sunderland’s U23 side faced the Red Devils’ last year.

But fans in the northeast are furious. Here’s what has been said…

Football is dead. What is the point in an academy. It may as well be an academy for Man U, Liverpool and Man City etc. — Paul (@paulthomase) May 3, 2020

First Logan now another.. can’t blame the young lads for leaving. We have to get out of this mess or we won’t keep any of our young talent. — Shaun gunner Graham (@Shaun19948296) May 3, 2020

We have prospects? Who knew! — David Readman (@DavidReadman5) May 3, 2020

This has to be questioned and made a big deal of. The club to have any chance under the current model was reliant on these kids. This has set the club back massively and the consequences I fear will be felt for years. — Gary Craggs (@CraggsSpeaks) May 3, 2020

Asset stripping ongoing then. — Michael Atkin (@weebil64) May 3, 2020

Paul Reids reign has been shambolic and sums up perfectly Stuart Donald’s mis management of our club.

“On a Spreadsheet” sums it up! — Rob Trewick official (@TrewickRob) May 3, 2020

Dissapointing news, shame our young players are not given an opportunity in the first team. Nothing could be worse than C Wyke. — Matt Kerridge 🔶 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@MattKerridge56) May 3, 2020

Appalling that the strategy is to build from the base by letting top clubs strip what talent we have out of the academy whilst overseeing the development of a top class losing mentality — ĝαƦƦψ (@yuenglinghunter) May 3, 2020

Donald is in no position to keep anyone who wants to leave because this club is going nowhere. The people to blame for the club’s lack of progress are the owners. They pull the strings, and Donald has been in for almost two years! He’s failed and we’re becoming insignificant. — Paul McKellar (@mckellar_paul) May 4, 2020

There is a rotten stench at #safc. Donald has cultivated a ‘good guy’ image amongst many supporters, but I don’t believe a word he, or any of his henchmen, say any longer, and haven’t for ages. He needs chasing. — David Marjoram (@PlannerMarj) May 3, 2020

All part of the process of SAFC becoming an established League One club under these clowns and chancers, I’m afraid. — Martin Walker (@MartinWalker72) May 3, 2020

AND in other news, Sunderland fans react to Keith Downie post about Josh Maja…