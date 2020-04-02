Sunderland fans react to Keith Downie post about Josh Maja

Loads of Sunderland fans have been reacting to a tweet from Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie, who delivered a great big “I told you so” after watching the second series of Netflix’s Sunderland ‘Til I Die.

While most of the chat following the release of series two on Wednesday has been centred around Charlie Methven’s hilarious attempts to turn the Stadium of Light into a rave, Downie was more interested in the events surrounding the exit of Josh Maja.

The reporter clearly feels he took some unfair stick when the youngster was still at the club, taking to Twitter to state he got “slaughtered” for suggesting Maja wanted to leave Wearside.

I repeatedly said last January that Josh Maja had his sights set on a move away for the money well before the transfer window opened, but got slaughtered on here for suggesting such a thing. Hopefully the #SAFC fans can see how things transpired now #SunderlandTilIDie — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) April 1, 2020

Maja has bagged nine goals and three assists in 31 Bordeaux appearances since his exit, while his replacement Will Grigg has managed eight goals and the same number of assists in 49 showings for the Black Cats.

You can find some of the best Twitter reactions down below, where one supporter said it was “stupid” from the club while another was just annoyed Downie was reminding him of Maja’s exit in the early hours of the morning…

Get off your high horse, Keith. Didn’t help matters Stewart Donald was doing podcasts and interviews saying he was signing a new contract. — Peter Hewett (@WestSussexSAFC) April 2, 2020

I think the better solution for Sunderland would have been to let him go in the summer. His goal would probably have got us promoted and he would have got his move it was stupid by Donald and co to sell in january… — Magnus T Sundland (@MagnusTSundland) April 2, 2020

we don’t care ahahahah — TheRokerEnd (@TheRokerEnd) April 2, 2020

I can’t even remember anyone slaughtering you for that anyways ahahah — TheRokerEnd (@TheRokerEnd) April 2, 2020

I said that at the time. Keep him, let walk away for nothing in the summer if he still wanted to go. Take the 2M hit on his transfer fee….at least we would have gettin promoted. Real lack of leadership and foresight….🔴⚪️ — it’s all about today (@GaryFTM) April 2, 2020

It’s quarter to one In the morning bro — Wes (@Wes_safc) April 1, 2020

