Sunderland fans react to Keith Downie post about Josh Maja

by Ben Goodwin share
1 minute read 2/4/2020 | 06:30pm

Loads of Sunderland fans have been reacting to a tweet from Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie, who delivered a great big “I told you so” after watching the second series of Netflix’s Sunderland ‘Til I Die.

While most of the chat following the release of series two on Wednesday has been centred around Charlie Methven’s hilarious attempts to turn the Stadium of Light into a rave, Downie was more interested in the events surrounding the exit of Josh Maja.

The reporter clearly feels he took some unfair stick when the youngster was still at the club, taking to Twitter to state he got “slaughtered” for suggesting Maja wanted to leave Wearside.

Maja has bagged nine goals and three assists in 31 Bordeaux appearances since his exit, while his replacement Will Grigg has managed eight goals and the same number of assists in 49 showings for the Black Cats.

You can find some of the best Twitter reactions down below, where one supporter said it was “stupid” from the club while another was just annoyed Downie was reminding him of Maja’s exit in the early hours of the morning…

