 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Sunderland News
Sunderland fans react to Craig Hope's update on Stewart Donald

Sunderland fans react to Craig Hope’s update on Stewart Donald

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 17/5/2020 | 05:45pm

It’s fair to say that Stewart Donald isn’t the most popular of figures at Sunderland.

After the Black Cats’ board confirmed several months ago that Donald was looking to finally sell the club, various supporters groups united in issuing a statement revealing their relief at the “welcome news” and their hope that a new owner could get Sunderland “back where it belongs”.

Best of the Decade: Top scorers & creators – Can you name them?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 20

Who won the Premier League Golden Boot the 2009/10 season?

Since then, prospective buyers have simply walked away, and things have been left in limbo, particularly with the current situation affecting the world taking its toll on football too.

Now, The Daily Mail journalist Craig Hope has revealed that Donald can “charge interest up to nine per cent above base rate on money he loans to the holding company that owns Sunderland”.

After hearing about the update, Sunderland fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the situation.

Some Sunderland fans urged Hope to “keep digging for the truth” and bring some accountability for Donald.

When the club announced a few months ago that Donald was looking to relinquish his hold on the club, Sunderland fans would no doubt have been hoping for a brighter future without him at the helm.

Will Stewart Donald have sold the club by the end of 2020?

Yes

Yes

No

No

Instead, things have reached a standstill, and Donald’s grip on the club continues to cause controversy.

Article title: Sunderland fans react to Craig Hope’s update on Stewart Donald

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 