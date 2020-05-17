Sunderland fans react to Craig Hope’s update on Stewart Donald

It’s fair to say that Stewart Donald isn’t the most popular of figures at Sunderland.

After the Black Cats’ board confirmed several months ago that Donald was looking to finally sell the club, various supporters groups united in issuing a statement revealing their relief at the “welcome news” and their hope that a new owner could get Sunderland “back where it belongs”.

Best of the Decade: Top scorers & creators – Can you name them?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 20 Who won the Premier League Golden Boot the 2009/10 season? Wayne Rooney Didier Drogba Frank Lampard Carlos Tevez/Fernando Torres

Since then, prospective buyers have simply walked away, and things have been left in limbo, particularly with the current situation affecting the world taking its toll on football too.

Now, The Daily Mail journalist Craig Hope has revealed that Donald can “charge interest up to nine per cent above base rate on money he loans to the holding company that owns Sunderland”.

After hearing about the update, Sunderland fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the situation.

Does it matter said he would be gone end of May 🤔 we can only wish and hope — Tim (@safctim) May 15, 2020

Another piece of Donald nonsense, just like last June when he said we have, money to keep high earners and to back manager in transfer market. Neither of which we did then Sunderland till I die comes out and he says on there during the season we needed investment. — Paul ‘boo’ Scott (@theboovont) May 16, 2020

Keep putting the pressure on him — Ian (@safcianpeterlee) May 15, 2020

Hold on, he’s applying interest on money he’s lending to the club, that’s taken from parachute payments? It also has me thinking. Are Maddox using SAFC cash for other investments? So shoddy it’s unreal!!! — :NeverBornAgain (@johnnyjenko) May 16, 2020

Was made aware of this in Jan but it’s still not good reading. Stewart Donald get out of our club #DonaldOut — Chris McAnaney (@ChrisMcAnaney) May 16, 2020

Some Sunderland fans urged Hope to “keep digging for the truth” and bring some accountability for Donald.

Don’t let them off the hook Craig. This story is gaining traction and they don’t like it one bit ! — Plan 9 (@BeerDrummer) May 16, 2020

Keep it going Craig. Nice to see journos laying into Donald and co. and uncovering the truth behind these cowboys — Paul (@paulthomase) May 15, 2020

Keep digging for the truth !!! If there was nothing to hide there wouldnt be so many questions — David Gray (@SAFC_DAVE) May 15, 2020

When the club announced a few months ago that Donald was looking to relinquish his hold on the club, Sunderland fans would no doubt have been hoping for a brighter future without him at the helm.

Will Stewart Donald have sold the club by the end of 2020?

Yes Vote No Vote

Instead, things have reached a standstill, and Donald’s grip on the club continues to cause controversy.