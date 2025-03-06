Sunderland have agreed a deal to sell a first-team player who is on his way to seal a Stadium of Light exit in the coming days.

Sunderland exit rumours

The Black Cats are on course to finish in the Championship playoff places at the very least in what has been a successful season on the whole so far under Regis Le Bris.

Sunderland have been in the automatic promotion picture for large parts of the season, however, defeats to Leeds United and Hull City last month have seen them fall eight points behind second-place Sheffield United.

Sunderland's next 5 Championship fixtures Date Sunderland vs Cardiff City March 8 Sunderland vs Preston North End March 11 Coventry City vs Sunderland March 15 Sunderland vs Millwall March 29 West Brom vs Sunderland April 5

Should Le Bris’ side fail to be promoted, then it looks as if numerous clubs could come sniffing for some of their exciting young stars in the summer transfer market.

For example, it has been claimed recently that Crystal Palace already have their eyes on both Chris Rigg and Jobe Bellingham, whereas Eliezer Mayenda is the subject of "interest" from several Premier League clubs.

Another attacker who has been heavily linked with a move away has been winger Jewison Bennette. There have been talks with Ukrainian side LNZ Cherkasy for the 20-year-old’s services, and the transfer market in Ukraine doesn’t close until March 11.

Now, it looks as if there has been a breakthrough in regards to an exit for Bennette, who is currently on £5,000-a-week at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland agree deal to sell £5,000-a-week player

According to Ihor Burbas, relayed by Sunderland AFC News, Bennette is on his way to LNZ Cherkasy from Sunderland after the two clubs seemingly agreed on a transfer fee.

It is stated that the Black Cats are set to bring in €500,000 (£418,000) for the attacker’s services, a loss on the reported €1.2m (£1m) they paid to sign Bennette back in 2022.