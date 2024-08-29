Sunderland are on the verge of completing the signing of a £13,000-a-week international midfielder after reaching an agreement with his club, according to a new report.

It has been a productive but quiet transfer window for the Black Cats so far, as Regis Le Bris tries to get to grips with his new club and new players. The Frenchman has overseen a transfer window that has brought in a lot of free transfers, but that has helped the club sit top of the Championship table after three games.

Sunderland transfer news

Sunderland have added five players to their squad over the course of this summer, with the latest addition being striker Wilson Isidor from Russian side Zenit St Petersburg. But with the window entering the final hours, the Black Cats still have their eye on one or two deals.

Sunderland's summer signings Signed from Alan Browne Preston Ian Poveda Leeds United Simon Moore Coventry City Blondy Nna Noukeu Stoke City Wilson Isidor St Petersburg

One player that the Wearsiders are keen on adding to their squad is Leicester City striker Tom Cannon. It has been reported that Sunderland have put in a bid worth £5 million to sign Cannon, as they look to improve their forward line before Friday’s deadline, but they face competition from teams such as Stoke City, Norwich City, and Sheffield United.

As well as looking to sign Cannon, it has been reported that the Black Cats are also in advanced talks to sign Roko Simic, who is also a striker. The Championship side are said to be hopeful of signing the player, with him already holding direct talks with the club’s hierarchy.

Meanwhile, there could potentially be a departure on the cards for Sunderland, as it’s been reported that midfielder Pierre Ekwah is wanted by French side Sainte Etienne. The midfielder has been a key player for the club, but his performances have now caught the attention of teams abroad, with Sunderland said to have placed a £6 million price tag on his head.

Sunderland appear keen to be adding to their squad rather than weakening it however, as they reach an agreement to sign an international player.

Sunderland agree deal to sign £13k-p/w midfielder

According to Foot Mercato, relayed by Get Football News French, Sunderland have reached an agreement with Ligue 1 side RC Lens to sign midfielder Salis Abdul Samed, who has won 19 caps for Ghana, 7 of them coming in 2024.

The report states that 24 year-old Abdul Samed will join the Black Cats on a loan deal, which will not include an option to buy or an obligation to make the deal into a permanent one. It goes on to add that the defensive midfielder is expected on Wearside in the coming hours to undergo his medical and complete the deal, having falling out of favour quickly under new Lens boss and one time Black Cats target Will Still.

Abdul Samed is said to be on a weekly wage of €16,154 per week with the French side, which is roughly £13k, a figure that Sunderland will likely have to cover if the deal gets completed. The RC Lens midfielder has been linked with a move to England before, as he was eyed by Premier League side Aston Villa last year, and at the time, he was labelled as “underrated” by talent scout Jacek Kulig.