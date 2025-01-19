Sunderland have agreed personal terms with a £13m striker, who could be set to join on an initial loan deal this month, according to a report.

Black Cats vying for promotion

The Black Cats will feel very disappointed to have not taken all three points from their trip to Turf Moor on Friday night, with Wilson Isidor twice being denied from the penalty spot by Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford.

However, Regis Le Bris' side remain in a strong position to gain promotion from the Championship, as they are still within touching distance of the automatic promotion places, with the manager looking to bolster his squad even further this month.

Central midfielder Enzo Le Fee was put straight into the starting XI after arriving on an initial loan from Roma, with an obligation to buy if Le Bris' side secure promotion.

Now, the manager is looking to orchestrate a similar type of deal to bring in a new striker, with talks being held over a deal to sign Westerlo's Matija Frigan, who is likely to set Sunderland back around £13m if they are promoted to the Premier League.

Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad has now offered a further update on the Black Cats' pursuit of Frigan (via Walfoot), detailing that personal terms have been agreed over a move to the Stadium of Light.

Signing the striker is said to be a priority for Sunderland, and it appears as though they could have a strong chance of getting a deal done, given that the player himself is clearly interested in the move.

Sunderland's upcoming Championship fixtures Date Derby County (h) January 21st Plymouth Argyle (h) January 25th Middlesbrough (a) February 3rd Watford (h) February 8th Luton Town (h) February 12th

Sunderland need a striker

Wilson Isidor has found the back of the net twice in his last three games, but the Frenchman's two missed penalties against Burnley could have huge implications in the Championship promotion race.

As such, it is evident the Black Cats need to bring in additional reinforcements up top, and Frigan may be their best option, given that their other targets are about to be snapped up by their promotion rivals.

Chris Wilder has confirmed that Ben Brereton Diaz is now close to completing a move to former club Sheffield United, and it looks like Leicester City's Tom Cannon may also be on his way to Bramall Lane.

Although the Westerlo forward is unproven in a major league, he has shown some promising signs in Belgium this season, picking up six goals and three assists in 20 league outings.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig has described the Croatian as a "complete forward", while also praising him for his pace and finishing, indicating he could be a solid signing for Sunderland as they look to make a push for the automatic promotion places.